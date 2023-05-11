Randy Houser

County super star Randy Houser will perform at this year's Wyoming’s Big Show on Saturday, August 5, at 8:30 p.m.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring county super star Randy Houser to Wyoming’s Big Show on Saturday, August 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Country crooner Randy Houser may have started off in the music industry as a songwriter, but now the Mississippi-born musician focuses more on belting out the tunes at arena concerts nationwide. With an inimitable voice The New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album How Country Feels.

