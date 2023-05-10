ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited for a double feature rock night with bands Saving Abel and Firehouse on the Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage Thursday, Aug. 3, starting at 7 p.m.

Saving Abel is a southern rock band with catchy hooks and heavy riffs founded by Jared Weeks and Jason Null. Their first single “Addicted” broke onto the scene, climbing its way quickly into a cross-over hit from mainstream rock to Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40.

