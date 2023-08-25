SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bunning Park, 9 a.m. (registration), 10 a.m. (Opening Ceremony)
Beer, Bikes and Chili Pete Paulson Memorial Ride and Celebration of Life, (From White Mountain Mall to Bad Joker Company) 2 p.m.
Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Casino Night, Western Atrium, Western Wyoming Community College, 5 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Atlas Falls, LIVE, Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Bombshells Block Party, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, 4 p.m. — 8 p.m.
2023 Spaceport Days and Fly-In, Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Chili, Beer and Bikes, chili cook-off to celebrate the life of Pete Paulson, Bad Joker Brewing Company, Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27:
Live Racing at Sweetwater Downs, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Three Bad Jacks! (Encore), American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Farmer’s Market, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr., Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Concert in the Park, featuring Upper Millstone, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Caswyn Moon and Faith Kelly LIVE, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1:
Alli and I with Zach Morgan, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening — The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2:
Green River Youth Football League Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser, Bad Ass Brews, 98 N. 1st E., Green River, 11 a.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening — The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening — The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3:
8th annual Take It Easy BBQ, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 12 p.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening — The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
Farmer’s Market, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr., Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9:
Patriot Golf Tournament, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
“End of the Summer Bash,” 20 Greve Circle, Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Lonely Blue Dreams: A Roy Orbison Tribute Show, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KD Foundation 16th annual Color Rush Walk/Run, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
David K as Buddy Holly: A Buddy Holly Tribute Show, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters