SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
Concert in the Park, featuring Stones Throe, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Bellamy Brothers in Concert, Broadway Theater, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12:
National Night Out, Expedition Island, Green River, 2 p.m.
Annual Cornhole Tournament, Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern, Rock Springs, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
12th annual Mutt Putt Golf Tournament, Red Desert Humane Society Fundraiser, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, Shotgun Start at 8 a.m.
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
First Day of School for Sweetwater School District No. 1
Concert in the Park, featuring Wanted, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18:
Art on the Green, The Island Pavilion, Green River, 11 a.m. (24-hour event)
22nd Annual River Festival, Expedition Island, Green River, 4 p.m.
Cajun Shrimp Boil, Expedition Island, Green River, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
Run with the Horses, Expedition Island, Green River, 7 a.m.
The Great Duck Race, Expedition Island, Green River, 12 p.m.
22nd Annual River Festival, Expedition Island, Green River, 4 p.m.
Fast Cars and Foster Kids Car Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20:
Fast Cars and Foster Kids Car Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
Concert in the Park, featuring Nowhere Fast, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25:
Thriller Book Club with Lyndee, Sidekicks Book Bar, Downtown Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
Chilli Cookoff, Bad Joker Brewing Company, Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Concert in the Park, featuring Upper Millstone, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9:
Patriot Golf Tournament, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
6th annual ARTember, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KD Foundation 16th annual Color Rush Walk/Run, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
