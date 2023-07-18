SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Wednesday, July 19:
Concert in the Park, featuring The EIO Band, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21:
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County annual golf tournament, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
“Next to Normal,” The Starling Company, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Food Truck Extravaganza, Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr., Green River, 3 p.m. -10 p.m.
Smash & Bash Derby, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 23:
“Next to Normal,” The Starling Company, Broadway Theater, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26:
Concert in the Park, featuring ZamTrip, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 28:
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 29:
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade, Downtown Rock Springs, 10 a.m.
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Elvie Shane at Wyoming’s Big Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2:
Pop Evil at Wyoming’s Big Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3:
Firehouse and Saving Abel at Wyoming’s Big Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4:
Russell Dickerson at Wyoming’s Big Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5:
Randy Hauser at Wyoming’s Big Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
Concert in the Park, featuring Stones Throe, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Bellamy Brothers in Concert, Broadway Theater, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12:
National Night Out, Expedition Island, Green River, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
12th annual Mutt Putt Golf Tournament, Red Desert Humane Society Fundraiser, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, Shotgun Start at 8 a.m.
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
First Day of School for Sweetwater School District No. 1
Concert in the Park, featuring Wanted, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18:
22nd Annual River Festival, Expedition Island, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
22nd Annual River Festival, Expedition Island, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
Concert in the Park, featuring No Where Fast, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Concert in the Park, featuring Upper Millstone, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KD Foundation 16th annual Color Rush Walk/Run, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.