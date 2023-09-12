SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Thursday, Sept. 14:
Ribbon Cutting, HUB International — new location — 120 Winston Dr. #102, Rock Springs,
Friday, Sept. 15:
Lonely Blue Dreams: A Roy Orbison Tribute Show, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
2nd Annual Hunters’ Widow Barrel Race, Sweetwater Events Center, 10 a.m.
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KD Foundation 16th annual Color Rush Walk/Run, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
David K as Buddy Holly: A Buddy Holly Tribute Show, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20:
Career Fair, Rock Springs High School, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22:
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23:
Kick off to Homecoming Car Show/Kids’ Carnival, Green River High School, 11 a.m.
Red Desert Humane Society’s Annual Howl-oween Fur-Ball, Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24:
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27:
Rock Springs High School Homecoming Parade, Downtown Rock Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Rock Springs High School Homecoming Game vs. Natrona County High School, Tiger Stadium, 6 p.m.
Green River High School Homecoming Game vs. Cody High School, Wolves Stadium, 6 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1:
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13:
The John Denver Experience: Chris Collins with Boulder Canyon Band, Broadway Theater, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19:
UrineTown, The Musical, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20:
UrineTown, The Musical, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21:
UrineTown, The Musical, Western Theater, 2 p.m.
Western Wyoming Family Planning Masquerade Ball fundraiser, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
2023 Sweetwater Speedway Awards Banquet, Sweetwater Events Center, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24:
Halloween Ho-Down, Children’s Dental Center, 1208 Hilltop Dr., #209, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
3rd annual Halloween Extreme Music Bingo, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., 5:30 p.m.
Halloween Party featuring Atlas Falls, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
