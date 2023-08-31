SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, Sept. 2:
Rock Springs Revival, Bunning Park, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Green River Youth Football League Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser, Bad Ass Brews, 98 N. 1st E., Green River, 11 a.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3:
8th annual Take It Easy BBQ, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 12 p.m.
The Horizon Theater presents Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
Farmer’s Market, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr., Green River, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
Main Street Market, Downtown Rock Springs, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8:
Patriot Golf Tournament, White Mountain Golf Course, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
“End of the Summer Bash,” 20 Greve Circle, Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Lonely Blue Dreams: A Roy Orbison Tribute Show, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KD Foundation 16th annual Color Rush Walk/Run, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
David K as Buddy Holly: A Buddy Holly Tribute Show, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
