SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Wednesday, Sept. 20:
Career Fair, Rock Springs High School, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21:
Inside Connection “Life Wins” annual gala, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs,
Friday, Sept. 22:
Lady Mustang Soccer vs. Central Wyoming College, Rock Springs Junior High, 4:30 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23:
Kick off to Homecoming Car Show/Kids’ Carnival, Green River High School, 11 a.m.
The Rock Challenge Soccer Tournament, Crossroads Park, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Red Desert Humane Society’s Annual Howl-oween Fur-Ball, Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
End of the Summer Bash, The Pour House Saloon and Liquor, 1521 9th St., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24:
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 2 p.m.
The Rock Challenge Soccer Tournament, Crossroads Park, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27:
Rock Springs High School Homecoming Parade, Downtown Rock Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Rock Springs High School Homecoming Game vs. Natrona County High School, Tiger Stadium, 6 p.m.
Green River High School Homecoming Game vs. Cody High School, Wolves Stadium, 6 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Yoga at the Brewery, Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m.
Riverside’s Spooktacular Bike Parade, Riverside Nursery, 100 E. South St., Green River, 10:45 a.m.
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1:
Actor’s Mission presents Marat/Sade, Broadway Theater, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6:
The Forgotten Carols auditions, Broadway Theater, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7:
3rd annual Downtown Street Fair, Downtown Green River, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13:
The John Denver Experience: Chris Collins with Boulder Canyon Band, Broadway Theater, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19:
UrineTown, The Musical, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20:
Upstage Theater Co. presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
UrineTown, The Musical, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21:
UrineTown, The Musical, Western Theater, 2 p.m.
Annual Howl-oween Fur-ball Event, Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Western Wyoming Family Planning Masquerade Ball fundraiser, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Upstage Theater Co. presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
2023 Sweetwater Speedway Awards Banquet, Sweetwater Events Center, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22:
Upstage Theater Co. presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” Broadway Theater, 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23:
Driving of the Spike - 2023 Whistle Stop Road Show, Community Fine Arts Center, Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24:
Halloween Ho-Down, Children’s Dental Center, 1208 Hilltop Dr., #209, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27:
Halloween Costume Party with Royal Bliss and ZamTrip LIVE, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
3rd annual Halloween Extreme Music Bingo, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., 5:30 p.m.
Halloween Party featuring Atlas Falls, Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
