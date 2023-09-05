Sweetwater Happenings

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.

Wednesday, Sept. 6:Farmer’s Market, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, 440 Uinta Dr., Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus