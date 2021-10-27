ROCK SPRINGS -- Monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 positive outpatients is provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
The therapy is provided for COVID-19 positive outpatients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Treatment is by provider referral and appointment only. Once a primary care provider refers a patient for treatment, MHSC’s scheduling department will call the patient to schedule an appointment.
Patients will need to stay at the outpatient clinic for approximately 2.5 hours for treatment and post-treatment observation.
The infusion should be administered within 10 days of symptom onset or positive COVID-19 test, whichever came first.
Who is NOT eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy?
- Those who are hospitalized due to COVID-19
- Those who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19
- Those who are on chronic oxygen therapy due to an underlying condition (not related to COVID-19) and who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate because of COVID-19.
Who is eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy?
- Monoclonal antibody therapy is available to individuals who meet the following criteria:
- Were exposed to the virus within the past 10 days AND
- Have a positive COVID-19 test AND have not been admitted to the hospital AND
- Have a high risk (see the high-risk definition below) for developing severe COVID-19 AND
- Are 12 years of age or older and are at least 88 pounds.
Who is eligible for preventive monoclonal antibody therapy?
The criteria listed is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s close contact criteria. In some cases, direct exposure isn’t a criterion for getting monoclonal antibody therapy. Preventive monoclonal antibody therapy is available to individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 and who meet the following criteria:
- Are at high risk (see the high-risk definition below) for developing severe COVID-19 AND
- Are 12 years of age or older (and are at least 88 pounds) AND
- Are not fully vaccinated or are vaccinated but are immunocompromised.
If you meet the criteria above and are at high risk of exposure to an individual infected with COVID-19 in the same institutional setting (for example, a nursing home or prison), you are eligible for post-exposure preventive monoclonal antibodies.
High risk includes any of the following:
- 65 years of age or older
- Overweight (body mass index over 25)
- Pregnancy
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2)
- Weakened immune system
- Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment
- Cardiovascular disease/hypertension
- Chronic lung disease
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
- Medical-related technological dependence
Treatments used for COVID-19 should be prescribed by your healthcare provider, according to the CDC. People have been seriously harmed and even died after taking products not approved for COVID-19, even products approved or prescribed for other uses. Go to CDC.gov to find out more.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a substitute for vaccination. Treatment is by provider referral and appointment only. Once a primary care provider refers a patient for treatment, MHSC will call the patient to schedule an appointment.
For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.