As many of us know, Sweetwater County is filled with rich history.
From the beginning of the railroad system to agriculture and industry to recreation and celebration, there is plenty to be proud of in this community.
Because of that, the Rocket Miner Newspaper partnered with Pediment Publishing and local museums to capture the history through photography for a book titled Sweetwater Memories: A Photographic History of the Early Years.
Over the summer, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Rock Springs Historical Museum and Wyoming State Archives shared their photography and knowledge of history to print a 138-page book for us to share with the community.
In the book, you can look back on old times and see what Sweetwater County was like and how it has shaped to the days of today.
You’ll find things such as Margaret Rudeen’s fifth-grade class at Winton Grade School from 1931-32 or Wilford Taliaferro in the Green River Mercantile Store in the early 1900s, a business that is still running today and is one of the oldest business licenses in the entire state.
You will also find photographs captured outside of the Rock Springs Depot from the late 1800s. In 1880, the Union Pacific Coal Company shipped out more than 200,000 tons of coal from this depot. The No. 1 mine located here was a great producer until its closing in 1910.
You can learn about the Chinese history in Sweetwater County and about the minors who returned to Rock Springs after the 1885 Rock Springs Massacre.
There are also photographs of Peter Christian Bunning, who was mayor of Rock Springs from 1924 to 1933-34. During his decade as mayor, Bunning worked hard for the city, including paving, lighting, securing an adequate water supply and diverting Bitter Creek around a flood plain downtown. Bunning Park, an area dedicated to many events nowadays, stands as a memorial to him.
You might be able to find some relatives in this book like from the late 1932 Green River Drum Corps. The corps was featured at parades and community events, and by the late 1930s, it was known as one of the finest in the intermountain states.
It’s a great gift to give to Sweetwater County natives.
You can purchase one at the Rocket Miner, located at 215 D St, for $37.76 and that’s with tax included.
Or you can visit the Pediment Publishing website at https://www.pediment.com/products/sweetwater-memories-history-book-vol-i and purchase one online at $44.95 and get a 20% discount upon checkout.
Quantity is limited so don't wait!
