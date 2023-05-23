ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center received a $1,220 donation from Western Wyoming Community College’s Run with Sandy 5K event. 

“It’s great to see so many community members come out to support this event annually and give back to our cancer center. We’re so fortunate to have a regional cancer center right here so people don’t have to travel for treatment,” said Lena Warren, the Community Outreach Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. 

