GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves took down the Rock Springs Tigers at home on Thursday, Feb. 9, in a wrestling duel of the Sweetwater Showdown.
The Wolves, as a team, outscored the Tigers by a score of 52-24.
Both squads are gearing up for the conference wrestling duels, which is scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend. The state wrestling championships is scheduled for Feb. 24-25.
145: Green River’s Thomas Dalton over Rock Springs’ Dawson Searle (Fall 3:27)
152: Green River’s Jaxxson Gomez over Rock Springs’ Josh Sain (Dec 5-3)
160: Green River’s James Herwaldt over Rock Springs’ Brody Mackey (Fall 0:52)
170: Rock Springs’ Sam Thornhill over Green River’s Christian Lee (Fall 1:31)
182: Rock Springs’ Mathew Foster over Green River’s Christian Balzly (Fall 1:33)
195: Rock Springs’ Ian Dickinson over Green River’s Jakob Lloyd (Fall 0:53)
220: Green River’s Deylin Miller over Rock Springs’ Pablo Meza (MD 15-4)
285: Rock Springs’ William Bybee over Green River’s Ethan Maez (Fall 1:28)
106: Green River’s Lucas Todd over Rock Springs’ Kirklin Hay (Fall 3:00)
113: Green River’s Spencer Wright over Rock Springs’ Nathan Beltran (Fall 3:41)
120: Green River’s Axel Mackinnon over Rock Springs’ Lincoln Young (Fall 1:21)
126: Green River’s Ryker Mele over Rock Springs’ Axel Householder (Fall 1:59)
132: Green River’s Conner Todd over Rock Springs’ Cammeron Blake (Fall 0:54)
138: Green River’s Kale Knezovich over Rock Springs’ Kayleb Farris (Dec 5-0)
