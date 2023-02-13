Wrestling

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves took down the Rock Springs Tigers at home on Thursday, Feb. 9, in a wrestling duel of the Sweetwater Showdown.

The Wolves, as a team, outscored the Tigers by a score of 52-24.

