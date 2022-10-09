ROCK SPRINGS -- A new local singing group has started their first season in Rock Springs.
The Sweetwater Singers performed "Songs for the Screen and Stage" at Sweetwater Music Keys studio, 2724 Commercial Way.
The one-hour performance included a Star Wars piano duet by Rock Springs residents Emily Walker Durrant and Kelli Ball.
The recital also included classic show tunes such as "I've Got Rhythm” and “All the Things You Are," as well as Christian sacred music including “Nearer My God to Thee” and “Be Thou My Vision.”
They ended the concert with show tunes from popular shows from the last 20 years such as "Wicked", "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen."
Former Utah resident Katie Davies founded Sweetwater Singers. She was a high school choir teacher before moving to Rock Springs with her husband.
Lifelong Rock Springs resident Stacie Loftus said that while Davies was sending out information to garner interest, she asked if she could be a part of it.
"I love to sing," said Loftus. "This seemed like a fun opportunity to be part of something special."
She pointed out that the benefits of being part of the group have been building friendships, testing their vocal skills and supporting each other as women.
According to Loftus, the singers meet twice a month to rehearse. She said that even those two rehearsals were difficult to arrange since the women are all wives and mothers. The group of nine are business owners, manage non-profit organizations and volunteer in the community.
Loftus is the PTO president at Sage Elementary School.
"Our schedules are hectic, but every time we got together to rehearse for our debut concert, it was always fun and we were willing to work hard to make things come together."
She added, "Katie chose some arrangements with particularly difficult harmonies. Working hard to make it all come together was so gratifying."
Sweetwater Singers kicked off their first season by singing the National Anthem at Red Desert Rodeo Roundup in July.
According to members of Sweetwater Music Keys, they are doing an “adopt a chair” program where donors can pay $20 to have their name or business put on a chair used for recitals and concerts. Donations can be sent to the new, non-profit music studio through Venmo @swmusickeys with the chosen name in the description.
The group will tentatively be accepting new members by Spring of 2023.
