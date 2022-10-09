Sweetwater Singers

Sweetwater Singers was founded by newcomer Katie Davies this year. From left to right, Nancy Bowers, BreAnn Alvey, Bethany Casey, Whitney Hopkins, Beth Lemon, Emily Durrant, Stacey Loftus, Kelli Ball and Katie Davies prepare for their first official concert on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Sweetwater Music Keys. 

 Photo Courtesy of Beth Lemon

ROCK SPRINGS -- A new local singing group has started their first season in Rock Springs.

The Sweetwater Singers performed "Songs for the Screen and Stage" at Sweetwater Music Keys studio, 2724 Commercial Way.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus