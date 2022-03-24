ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Young Professionals (SWYP) will gather for Night at the Museum on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting a scavenger hunt and trivia night, all aimed at helping participants learn about the museum and the history of the city.
Admission is a $10 donation. Participants can receive discounts if they bring a friend. All proceeds from this event will go to the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Attendees must be 21 years old or older with proof of identification to attend. Sangrias and snacks will be served.
According to Katie Mullen, representative for SWYP, events are targeted at a general age group of 21 to 40, but those who are 40 and older are more than welcome to attend. They will welcome anyone 21 and up.
“SWYP is a passionate group of young people who want to have fun and also give back,” said Mullen. “These events are a great way to meet likeminded professionals, advance your career through networking and enjoy yourself.
“I’ve met a lot of great people and those who have gotten involved have had a say in what kinds of events we host.”
She added, “Going to SWYP events could help folks meet people when they are new to town or could help people who’ve lived here all their lives experience our city in a different way.”