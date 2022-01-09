CHEYENNE – The Taco John’s Invitational Basketball Tournament was held in Cheyenne and Laramie, Jan. 6 – 8, and it played host to schools all over the state of Wyoming including Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.
The Lady Tigers had the first game on Friday, Jan. 7, against Laramie High School where they lost 49-37.
On the same day, the Lady Tigers had the task of dethroning the undefeated Thunderbirds of Cheyenne East High School. Rock Springs couldn’t get it done as they dropped this one by a large margin, 67-28.
The next day, the Lady Tigers got a much-needed win against Sheridan High School, 38-31.
Later that day, the Lady Tigers won their second straight game by beating Cheyenne Central High School. Rock Springs won this low scoring affair, 30-24. The Lady Tigers are now 4-6 on the season.
Over to the boys, the Tigers struggled during the tournament, starting with a 65-36 loss to Cheyenne East High School.
Then the Tigers had a game come down to the wire against Laramie High School but unfortunately dropped this one, 49-48.
On the next day, Rock Springs had Sheridan High School on the menu but lost this game by 20 points. The final score was 50-30.
The Rock Springs last game of the tournament was against Cheyenne Central High School. Looking to avoid going winless in the tournament, the Tigers couldn’t’ overcome their final opponent. This game ended 58-34 in favor of Rock Springs.
The Green River Lady Wolves started the Taco John’s Basketball Tournament off with a win against Cheyenne Central High School, 56-54.
The Lady Wolves won their next game by dismantling Wheatland High School, 55-29.
The Lady Wolves could not make it a perfect sweep after they faced the Thunderbirds from Cheyenne East High School. They lost their last game of the tournament, 64-38.
On the boy’s side, they were equally impressive.
The Wolves beat Cheyenne Central High School by a close margin, on the first day, 51-49.