ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County residents can help break the silence by purchasing a purple YWCA Stand Against Domestic Violence yard sign and showing their neighbors they care about taking a stand.

Representatives from YWCA of Sweetwater County will deliver the signs by Saturday, Oct. 1, and pick them up at the end of the month. Residents may call (307) 352-6635 to register and pay a $10 fee over the phone or they can stop by the office, 1035 Jackson St., in Rock Springs.

