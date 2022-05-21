GREEN RIVER – A Green River couple is planning to add a new member to the family through adoption.
Jeff Chappell is the pastor of Green River Bible Baptist Church and the administrator of the Green River Christian Academy. His wife Julie is also an educator at the school.
The Chappells are hoping Sweetwater County will walk, run or jog to support their adoption during their first ever fundraising event.
They have four biological children, Morgan (14), Sadie (11), Joel (8), and Seth (7).
“We are truly blessed and treasure each one of them,” said Julie. All of their personalities are unique and fun!”
According to the couple, they have had a desire to grow their family through adoption for several years.
“We have discussed and prayed over the possibility multiple times, but it wasn’t the right time,” she explained. “In the summer of 2020, we began praying about it, did some research on all of the different avenues and aspects of adoption and read the book ‘Adopted for Life.’
“We both agreed that God was opening this door and that this is the right time for us to pursue adoption.”
She added, “We are confident that the Lord has gifted us with the ability to work well with children, our own and others’, in a nurturing, loving way. Because we are not first-time parents, we know that we can provide a stable, nurturing home to a precious child who will be loved unconditionally.”
Jeff pointed out that the adoption process can be stressful.
“It takes a selfless person who is willing to put themselves out there," he mentioned. “It might be heartbreaking but you have to keep having a willing heart and have faith that it will work out.”
After experiencing a disruption in March, they said they are excited and grateful to be matched again with a birth mother who is due in July 2022.
“We are praying for wisdom as we move forward and for the Lord to continue to direct and protect our family,” Julie expressed.
Jeff said that the adoption process has opened their eyes.
“It’s a big deal for the mothers to give up their child,” he said. “When the birth mother decided not to give up her baby, it was disappointing but we believe we’ll be welcoming a baby girl into our family soon.”
Jeff and Julie have been working with Adoption Life, formerly Connecting Hearts out of Lyman and the Florida Adoption Law Group since May of 2021.
They are raising funds to go toward their adoption costs.
“We are so appreciative of any donations that come in,” Julie expressed. “The Color Run is going to be a fun part of this and we look forward to meeting all of those from the community who have registered.”
The Color Fun Run/Walk takes place on Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. at Expedition Island.
Entry fees are:
Adults (18 and up) - $25
Kids (17 & up) - $15
The race is four laps around Expedition Island. Participants are recommended to wear a white t-shirt and sunglasses or goggles.
For more information and to register, interested individuals may contact Julie at 307-871-8272. All proceeds go to the Chappell family’s adoption.