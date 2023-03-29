...Snow showers from later this morning into this evening...
* WHAT...Snow showers. Accumulations generally around an inch but locally
up to 3 inches where snow banding develops.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County, including Interstate 80.
* WHEN...This afternoon and tonight. The most numerous snow
showers will occur between 6 pm and midnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main impacts will be after sunset. Most
roads will be mainly wet during the daylight hours.
Mellody Paniqua, Chris Parrish, Steve Aragon and Teresa Narider from Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander had a table set up at the Western Career and Transfer Fair, on Wednesday, March 29, to get the word out to students and recruit nurses.
During the career and transfer fair at Western, on Wednesday, March 29, Stefanie Paulson, Candice Mcspadden and Thomas Shroyer had a table set up for students to come by and find out more about working for the Rawlins Police Department.
Amy Anderson, representing Inside Connection, a pregnancy care center in Rock Springs, had materials available to learn more about the organization during the western Career and Transfer Fair on Wednesday, March 29.
Mellody Paniqua, Chris Parrish, Steve Aragon and Teresa Narider from Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander had a table set up at the Western Career and Transfer Fair, on Wednesday, March 29, to get the word out to students and recruit nurses.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
During the career and transfer fair at Western, on Wednesday, March 29, Stefanie Paulson, Candice Mcspadden and Thomas Shroyer had a table set up for students to come by and find out more about working for the Rawlins Police Department.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Materials project manager Dave King, representing WHS surveying firm, had a a table set up at Western's career and transfer fair for students to come by and learn more about the company.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Marchelle Evens and Corrine Martinez of Elwood Staffing, located in Rock Springs, had the chance to talk to students about the company during Western's career and transfer fair.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Amy Anderson, representing Inside Connection, a pregnancy care center in Rock Springs, had materials available to learn more about the organization during the western Career and Transfer Fair on Wednesday, March 29.