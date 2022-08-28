Pictured above is the cast of "The Importance of Being Ernest:" John Worthing (Jack) played by Cade Maynard; Algernon Moncrieff played bu Elijah Kropf; Gwendolyn Fairfax played by Valerie Sleight; Cecily Cardew played by Kaley Siccora; Lady Bracknell played by Ivy Kropf; Miss Prism played by Abbie Merkley; Rev. Canon Chasuble played by Zack Anderson; Lane/Merriman played by Jaron Shereda.
Pictured from left to right are Cade Maynard (Jack Worthing) and Valerie Sleight (Gwendolyn Fairfax).
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Pictured above is the cast of "The Importance of Being Ernest:" John Worthing (Jack) played by Cade Maynard; Algernon Moncrieff played bu Elijah Kropf; Gwendolyn Fairfax played by Valerie Sleight; Cecily Cardew played by Kaley Siccora; Lady Bracknell played by Ivy Kropf; Miss Prism played by Abbie Merkley; Rev. Canon Chasuble played by Zack Anderson; Lane/Merriman played by Jaron Shereda.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Horizon Theater will be presenting Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.
Sarah Schaeperkoetter is one of the founders of The Horizon Theater as well as the director of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Schaeperkoetter said that the play is known as a trivial comedy for very serious people.
“What makes it so serious is the setting and the style. It features very posh, British people,” she said. “But, it’s a comedy because they are nothing like that at all. It’s kind of like a soap opera. It’s completely hilarious, just not in the ways you would expect it to be.
“It’s about mistaken identities. It’s also about love and relationships that all take place in this very posh, victorian England setting.”
The cast list is as follows:
John Worthing (Jack) played by Cade Maynard
Algernon Moncrieff played bu Elijah Kropf
Gwendolyn Fairfax played by Valerie Sleight
Cecily Cardew played by Kaley Siccora
Lady Bracknell played by Ivy Kropf
Miss Prism played by Abbie Merkley
Rev. Canon Chasuble played by Zack Anderson
Lane/Merriman played by Jaron Shereda
Schaeperkoetter said that with the play being in public domain, it gives them a lot more freedom.
“That gives us a lot more freedom in terms of how they play the characters and ad libbing lines. It’s just such a fun show to do. They get to have a lot of freedom and fun with the characters.”
She also said that The Horizon Theater is partially funded by Sweetwater BOCES.
The play will be presented on Sept. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a performance on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase on the Broadway Theater’s website, www.broadwayrs.com. A link to the website can be found on the Facebook page, “The Horizon Theater.”
“The Horizon Theater is all about new opportunities and new beginnings. We would love to have people come out and see it. It’s a very funny, family-friendly show.”