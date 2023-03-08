GREEN RIVER – The updated Green River Greenbelt Master Plan has been approved by the Green River City Council on Tuesday, March 7.
Mayor Pete Rust, Mike Shutran, councilman, and Reed Clevenger, city administrator, were absent from the meeting.
George Jost, council president, opened the meeting for presentations, discussions and resolutions.
During the council meeting on Feb. 21, John Freeman, chairman for the Green River Greenbelt Task Force, shared information from the master plan, including accomplishments and upcoming projects.
Freeman mentioned that after nine years, Scott Bloom has resigned from the Green River Greenbelt Task Force.
“He was a very big advocate for the for the task force and the Greenbelt,” said Freeman.
Since then, according to Freeman, the task force has added Cathy Hemker to the team.
Freeman explained that the Friends of the Greenbelt program started as a means to raise operational funds and to make people more aware of the ongoing projects with the Greenbelt. The program has four levels of friendships. Details of the program can be found on the task force’s website.
According to the master plan, the Greenbelt Task Force was asked to prioritize the list of proposed trails developed by the working group. The trail that ranked the highest was the Scott’s Bottom soft surface trail that would extend downriver from the end of the existing trail. This trail was followed by the Skyline Trail single track near Western Wyoming Community College and the Cedar Street Trail, which would connect the Trona Bridge to the neighborhood up the hill to the west. The Bitter Creek Trail ranked the lowest.
Freeman mentioned that the Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association has expressed interest in funding to develop the parking area. He said that they want to develop that area and hopefully prevent bad behavior such as motorists “spinning cookies by the kiosk.”
Freeman pointed out that the river is going to be used a lot more frequently in different ways once the Wyoming Game and Fish Department adds boat docks to the city.
He commended Brad Rainey, director of Parks and Recreation and Betsy Byrne, National Park Service, RTCA, as well as members of the board for their efforts.
“They made sure that these projects can be built, maintained and be safe,” he said.
A history of the Greenbelt is in the master plan. Freeman pointed out that he has “lived this for 30 years” and when he first read the master plan, it brought back memories.
“I’m very proud of the friends I’ve had and what we’ve accomplished,” he expressed. “The Greenbelt Task Force basically has three goals; one is recreation, two is habitat protection and enhancement and three is economic development.
“We think that the Greenbelt is a prime means to attract tourism into the city of Green River.”
The master plan’s recent survey reveals which projects residents would like to see accomplished the most. According to Freeman, 760 residents completed the survey.
“I'm very proud of the citizens of of Green River because they saw that the major problem we have with the Greenbelt or the river is erosion and 48% of the people thought that it's the first thing that we should do,” Freeman shared “38% said that would be the second thing that we should do. They also want pathway lighting.”
Freeman explained that Rainey’s grants would help put solar lighting in Riverside Park.
“We just put in for a grant and we're going to add $10,000 to hopefully, put some solar lighting at trail merges or parking lots or anywhere else that's dark to make it safer.”
The task force wants to improve trailheads to make the Greenbelt more accessible to people of all abilities. Accessibility was ranked with high importance in the community survey and by the task force and city council.
If it goes according to plan, Freeman explained that an ADA access point from Uinta Drive connecting to Riverside Park and the Greenbelt trail would be established. The slope is currently too steep but could be designed and re-graded to become accessible.
“My mother loved to walk the Greenbelt and she was basically handicapped and she couldn't get on the Greenbelt,” he revealed. “That, I think, is one of the reasons why I'm looking for ADA enhancements.”
Individuals who completed the survey expressed interest in having more trees for shade, as well as restrooms.
“I would like restrooms too, but they're very expensive,” he said. “Most importantly, 96% of those 700 people thought there should be more trails development.”
“We all know that the Greenbelt is certainly viewed by the citizens as one of the greatest assets that we have in Green River,” said Mayor Pete Rust during the Feb. 21st meeting. “People come over from Rock Springs to walk the Greenbelt.”
Councilman Gary Killpack expressed his appreciation for all the work the Green River Greenbelt Task Force has done so far.
“It's one of the best things that's been happening in the last four or five years for Green River and the work that you're doing on the Greenbelt is just superior,” Killpack said.
The Green River Greenbelt Master Plan can be viewed on the city's website.