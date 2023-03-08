park

The Green River City Council accepted the Green River Greenbelt Master Plan during their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7. The document contains enhancement plans for the Greenbelt. Because of the detailed plans in the document, the city and Greenbelt Task Force has been successful in obtaining several grants and they hope to obtain more grants in the future. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – The updated Green River Greenbelt Master Plan has been approved by the Green River City Council on Tuesday, March 7.

Mayor Pete Rust, Mike Shutran, councilman, and Reed Clevenger, city administrator, were absent from the meeting.

