SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County-based company Tata Chemicals recently donated a grant to aid in the efforts going on at Climb Wyoming.
Climb Wyoming works closely with low-income single mothers in the community with career training and placement.
“Climb offers industry trainings that meet Wyoming’s workforce needs, along with life skills classes in workplace communication, problem-solving, budgeting, and parenting and mental health services. Staff also work closely with moms who aren’t ready for a training program but need help gaining stability on the path to employment.”
Tata Chemicals program management officer David Young said that they are honored to aim their philanthropic efforts toward helping Climb Wyoming.
“Tata Chemicals tries to focus on four areas when it comes to our charitable contributions. Those are single mothers in need, children in need, the elderly and veterans in need,” Young said. “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Climb Wyoming for a number of years.
“We continue to have that relationship with them where we can contribute to the scholarship program for the single mothers that Climb Wyoming helps.”
Aside from the contributions made to Climb Wyoming, Tata Chemicals continuously supports other organizations and programs in the community.
“We have worked with and continue to work with the Golden Hour Senior Center for their Home Delivered Meals program. We’ve also made some contributions this year to the child developmental center.
“We were able to provide a contribution to provide nutritional snacks and books and other materials for students that they weren’t able to provide before.”
Young said that they were also able to contribute money for the head start preschool in Rock Springs to purchase matching t-shirts for students and staff in order to promote school unity.
“We also were able to contribute, alongside a couple of other entities, to helping provide presents for families in need during Christmas,” Young said.
“We are very proud and honored to be a partner with Climb Wyoming,” Young said. “They provide a great service for single mothers in our community that are coming out of poverty and facing other issues in their lives.
“We’re happy to help them get a source of education and training that will help them provide for their families. Tata Chemicals is glad to be a part of it.”
Sweetwater area program director and statewide donor relations coordinator Brittany Gray said that the partnership with Tata Chemicals has been maintained for several years and is crucial to the programs that they offer.
“Tata Chemicals has been a strong partner of our for years.”
“The private corporate support and just private support in general is how maintain the stability of the program,” Gray said. “The program is free to single moms.
“We offer truck driving programs, we’ve done office careers, certified nursing assistant programs and warehouse inventory technician programs. We provide programs that the workforce is needing here in Sweetwater County.”
Gray said that the private support that Climb Wyoming receives allows them to be innovate and flexible.
“When the pandemic happened, we were able to switch to doing a lot of the training online. We weren’t tied into specifics around certain funding that allowed us to continue to support the women with the tools that they needed to train online.”
According to Gray, Sweetwater County has been positively affected by the programs offered at Climb Wyoming.
“There is definitely an impact on the community,” Gray said. “We help these women get the training to fill the job positions in the community that need to be filled.”
“We are lucky that we have had partnerships with multiple businesses here and we’re just so grateful for Tata Chemicals,” Gray said. “Our community understands the importance of not just helping someone in need, but helping them build the skills that they need.
“The funding that we receive from the community is now coming full circle because a lot of these women who have gone through our programs are now taking care of people in our community who need it.”
Gray said that they are quickly approaching their time of recruitment and are building another program.
“Interested single moms who want to learn more about the program and our upcoming training can contact us at 307-382-0771 or email our assistant director Jasmine Soller at jasmine@climbwyoming.org."