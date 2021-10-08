GREEN RIVER -- “When I heard my name being announced, I was just totally shocked. I really could not believe it. I’m just a regular, everyday person. So, to be recognized was just awesome. I felt overwhelmed but so grateful.”
That’s the reaction Harrison Elementary teacher Brittney Montgomery had to being named the Wyoming 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“We were in Cheyenne at a summit. They were acknowledging all of the district teachers of the year in Wyoming,” Montgomery said. “During that summit, they announced that I had been named the Wyoming 2022 Teacher of the Year.”
As the Wyoming 2022 Teacher of the Year, Montgomery will get the opportunity to be an advocate and voice for educators in the state. She will get the chance to speak with the legislators about the needs of teachers in Wyoming.
“I’ll get to do some speaking engagements and I will also be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year spot,” Montgomery said. “All of the state teachers of the year will get to become a unit and learn things from one another as educators. But the best part of it is that we’ll get to advocate for the students and education in general.”
Montgomery, who has been with Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for around 12 years, currently teaches first grade.
“First grade is really where they start progressing with how to read and begin gaining their independence a little bit. They’re just so excited to be at school,” Montgomery said. “They love every moment. It’s all super fun and just so magical to them.”
Montgomery said that her goal as a first-grade teacher is to start her students off with a love for learning so they enjoy it for the rest of the years that they’re in school.
As a teacher, Montgomery said she enjoys seeing it finally “click” for students when they learn a new skill.
“The most rewarding thing about teaching is having students realize how special and unique they are, and that they have something to offer the world,” Montgomery said. “It’s a great thing to see when they finally realize, ‘Oh, I can read! Oh, I can do math!’”
Montgomery strives to impact students, even outside of the classroom. In March 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she started “Storytime with Mrs. Montgomery” where she would read books to children online.
“I started it because I wanted kids to maintain their love for books even with us having to switch over to full-time virtual learning,” Montgomery explained. “It also gave the parents or caregivers of the kids a little break since we were all cooped up in our houses.”
Montgomery said that what started as her reading books to the kids of her friends and family online, eventually turned into something much bigger.
“I was shocked at the response. I would get messages from people all over the United States that were watching it. I even had a couple of people from Canada and a couple of other countries say that they were loving it.”
She said that never in her wildest dreams did she think that it would grow that big.
Last school year, Montgomery was also the first-grade teacher for all of the students in the district that chose to do virtual learning instead of attending in-person school.
“Any first-grade students that chose not to attend in-person school were in my class. I had 12 online students and 19 in-person students,” Montgomery said.
“I really tried to make all of our virtual students feel like a part of our class, even though we had to communicate through a screen. I delivered anything the students needed for a lesson to their homes. So, any activity we did in class, all of the virtual students had the same materials in their hands as the in-person students.”
Montgomery said that at a first grader’s age, hands-on learning is crucial for their development as students.
She also said that even though that experience was difficult at times, she walked away having learned something from the experience.
“That experience really helped me grow as an educator. When you’re in the same profession for years and years, you tend to get comfortable with the way you teach. So, it helped me step out of my comfort zone.”
Montgomery said that one of the special moments of that experience came when one of her virtual students became an in-person student towards the end of the year.
“I didn’t tell any of the students that she would be joining us as an in-person student. So, when she walked through the door, the looks on their faces were priceless,” Montgomery said. “All of the students had grown so close. So, even though she had not been physically in the classroom with them, they were all so excited to see her.”
“In fact, when she came into the classroom, one of the students said to her, ‘You’re here! You’re home!’ Being able to cultivate such a strong classroom bond with those students felt so rewarding.”
When it came to deciding to become a teacher, Montgomery said that it wasn’t an immediate decision for her.
“I definitely didn’t think I would ever become a teacher. My mom was a teacher in California and I saw first-hand exactly how hard it can be to be an educator.”
However, she said that after examining the type of student she was, she realized that she wanted to become an educator.
“I had a lot of challenges in school and I just didn’t like it. I was not your typical learner. I could read something 100 times and not be able to tell you what it was about.
“The reason why I went into education is to be able to advocate and impact students that were like me. Being able to connect with students that struggle with learning,” Montgomery said. “I went into it trying to be the person that I needed when I was in school.”
Throughout her years of working in education, Montgomery said that she’s learned a couple of important things.
“One of the things that has stuck with me is to remember to have grace. Remembering that the students are coming to us from a variety of backgrounds is so important. All they want is to be loved and cherished. Academics is just one little piece of it, there’s so much more to these kids.”