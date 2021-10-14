GREEN RIVER – Green River High School sophomore golf standout Isabell Salas has already accomplished a lot in her young career.
This past season she won her conference tournament, as well as finishing second at the state tournament. This past summer she got the prestige honor of representing Wyoming at the legendary Pinehurst Resort Golf Course at the National High School Golf Championship.
At only 15-years-old, Salas is well decorated but knows to reach her dreams of being a golfer in the Ladies Professional Golf Association, she has improvements to make and more goals to fulfill.
“I really want to go to college for golf,” Salas said. “I want to win a state title in the next two years, hopefully both years. I want to hold my captain stars for all four years. I want to keep improving my mental game because I get really nervous and I get in my own head.
“I’ve had to really work on that because I’m good on the physical aspects of golf, but it’s hard to keep your mind in it. I’ve read about three books on the mental side of golf and I’m actually getting a mental coach in the spring.”
Though Salas wants to become a professional golfer, nothing is guaranteed in life. So, she knows education is key and already knows which particular school she wants to attend in order to kill two birds with one stone by golfing in college and getting her degree.
“I like Texas A&M University a lot,” Salas said with a big smile on her face. “They have a really good physical therapy program and I really want to go into that.”
Salas made note of Clemson University, Stanford University, Duke University and Pepperdine University being other schools she is interested in, with the latter of those schools keeping in contact with her.
Salas credits her father as her inspiration for wanting to get into golf, stating that “he golfed for a really long time” dating back to high school and she started golf tournaments at they young age of 9 years old.
Salas, a Green River native, went on to describe the tournament at Pinehurst, North Carolina, as one of the best opportunities that she ever had.
“I met a lot of great people there,” Salas explained.
“I now have friends from all over the country. I played good the first two days, but the last day, I struggled. That was to be expected with the rain, but overall, it was really fun. I placed about 101 out of about 250 golfers.
“It was really exciting.”
Salas joined a special list of golf legends when she graced the smooth grass of the Pinehurst course. Names that include Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and many more.
As exciting as walking on the same grass as legends should be, Salas wants everyone to be impressed by her performances off the green.
“I want to tell you about my grades. My grades are really good! They are amazing,” Salas said without hesitation.
“I take a college-level psychology class; I have an A in it. I take honors English and I will take double English classes next year. I will take the English ACT as a sophomore because I qualify for it because of my grades.
“I also want to talk about my coach Karly Eyre. She is my role model. She sets the standard so high and she’s such an amazing woman.”
With grades higher than the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world located in Dubai, a golf skillset that matches professional golfer Nelly Korda and a personality that can light up a room, Isabell Salas is a name that everyone can come to recognize and remember for the foreseeable future.