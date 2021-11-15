LARAMIE – It wasn’t the outcome they wanted.
For the first time since 2002, however, the Rock Springs High School football program competed for a state championship on Saturday, Nov. 13, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
The Tigers lost to the Sheridan High School Broncs, 45-27. After the game, Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt spoke to his team to let them know how proud he is of them.
“I just told them I was proud of them and that they had a heck of a year. We did a lot of really good things,” he said.
It took seconds for the Broncs to get on the scoreboard. Sheridan senior wide receiver ran it 88 yards for a touchdown in the opening kickoff. Lenhardt said the Tigers tried to squib kick the opening kickoff in order to keep the ball out of the hands of the Broncs’ speed players.
“We don’t kick it deep to them. The ball squeezed in there and he still ends up finding a way. They reversed it off a squib. It’s pretty incredible what they’re able to do. All the credit to them,” Lenhardt said.
Rock Springs tied the game with 4:42 left in the first quarter when senior quarterback Brock Bider found the end zome with a 1-yard run.
The Broncs pulled away from the Tigers in the second quarter.
Just five seconds into the period, Sheridan senior running back and kicker Michael Greer hit a 39-yard field goal to put the Broncs up, 10-7.
Sheridan junior running back Colson Coon had big day on the ground, scoring his first touchdown with 2:30 left in the second quarter. He ran it in from two yards out to put the Broncs up, 17-7.
About two minutes later with 27 seconds left in the first half Coon rushed in from three yards out for his second touchdown to make it a 24-7 going into halftime.
“You got to give a lot of credit to Sheridan. They got some kids back that haven’t been playing for the last few weeks. Colson Coon just got stronger as the year went on, so all the credit to Sheridan. We couldn’t tackle them. I mean we had guys in position to make plays tonight. We just couldn’t tackle them,” Lenhardt said.
Coon recorded his third touchdown of the game with a 59-yard run with 8:47 left in the third quarter. Broncs led 31-7.
With 3:26 left in the third, Bider rushed in a 2-yard touchdown for his second score of the game. Senior Andrew Skorcz rushed in the 2-point conversion to make it a 31-15 game and give the Tigers a little life.
However, Colson scored his fourth touchdown of the game with a 1-yard run to give the Broncs a 38-15 advantage with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Rock Springs senior tight end Isaac Schoenfeld, who is a University of Wyoming commit playing his first game at War Memorial Stadium, caught a pass from a Bider for a 15-yard touchdown reception with 8:39 left to play. The extra point attempt was blocked. Sheridan led 38-21.
With 5:36 left to play, Sheridan’s McComb found the end zone after a 22-yard run to put the Broncs up, 45-21, after the extra point conversion.
Bider rushed in a 1-yard touchdown with 2:18 left to play to make it a 45-27 game, but the deficit was too large to mount a comeback. The Rock Springs senior quarterback finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and another through the air. He completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 265 yards. He also led the Tigers in rushing with 55 yards on the ground.
Schoenfeld finished with 11 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed six times for 34 yards.
Skorcz finished with seven receptions for 73 yards and added another 18 on the ground. He also led the Tigers on the defensive end with seven total tackles.
The Tigers finished their season with an overall record of 10-2, suffering both losses to the hands of the Sheridan Broncs. However, it was a historic season for the Tigers and Lenhardt, who took over the football program three years ago.
The Tigers have improved each season under Lenhardt. In 2019, the Tigers finished with a record of 4-6. In 2020, the Tigers finished 5-5.
“It was a great year. It’s a little raw right now after just losing because we had such high goals and expectations. At the end of the day, that was the best group to come through here in a long time and what they did was incredible. I’m just very proud of them. I feel like they deserved a better outcome. There were eight other teams they finished higher than this year,” Lenhardt said following Saturday’s championship game.
“We didn’t play poorly tonight, just defensively, we just didn’t tackle. If you can’t tackle, you can’t win. That’s pretty much what it came down to. We had a few chances to move the ball down the field and we didn’t. I wish I would’ve maybe opened it up a little earlier, but you don’t want to completely abandon and abort the run game. You got to be able to run it some. They stopped the run and they ran it on us and that’s why they’re champs and we’re not.”
Lenhardt said his players “mean everything” to him, praising their work ethic and dedication to continuously get better.
“These are the greatest kids I’ve ever worked with in terms of I didn’t have one parent complain, I didn’t have one player come in and complain about not getting the ball more. They’re the best group of kids. I got a little emotional last night in our last team meeting. I really thought this was going to be our time, our year. It is what it is. A lot of credit to them and how they played,” he said.
Despite the loss, it was a major accomplishment for the Tigers and the football program. Lenhardt believes that it won’t be 19 years until Rock Springs makes another championship appearance.
“Hopefully we can raise the bar and find a way to get it done. We got a lot of work to do. We’ll be really young again next year and kind of in little bit of a rebuild mode. These young kids have a lot to look up to with these older guys,” he said.
“I’m proud of our players.”