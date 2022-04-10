ROCK SPRINGS – Two generations have bonded through bowling for over thirty years.
Rock Springs resident Robert (Bob) Ramsey and his son Coby bowled for the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Championships in Las Vegas recently.
While they were there, Ramsey received his 32-year badge for being a USBC participant in their annual championship games.
Ramsey’s son Coby received his 26-year badge for being a USBC participant in their annual championship games.
Ramsey started bowling in 1967 with the Mountain Fuel team. The late Guido Flor was his mentor. He owned Flor Lanes which was located on 9th Street across from Sand’s Café.
“Guido was one of the smoothest bowlers,” said Ramsey. “You couldn’t even hear the ball hit the floor.
“He was a really good bowler.”
He added, “Bowling is a good sport and worth doing.”
Ramsey went on to say that he likes it because it keeps him in good shape.
“My doctor says I’m the healthiest 85-year-old man he’s ever seen,” he revealed.
Ramsey mentioned that consistency can be a challenge in bowling.
In 2019, Ramsey broke his back. He had to wait about nine months until he could bowl again.
“Even after he broke his back, he still managed to beat me,” Coby laughed.
Ramsey is the director for the Rock Springs Bowling Association.
Coby said, “Anyone can bowl, be proficient at it and have fun with it.”
Ramsey, a left-handed bowler, added, “You can bowl all year round for the rest of your life. I’m going to keep bowling for as long as I can.”
“Bowling’s a good way to work on your eye and hand coordination,” Coby mentioned.
Coby is a local optometrist.
His first tournament with his father took place in 1995.
When Coby was younger, his father would take him to the bowling alley.
“I knew afterwards, we’d have some good food to eat,” he joked.
Players took turns hosting dinner every week.
Other than the meals, Coby had shown interest in bowling for a long time. By the time he was in elementary school, he was knocking down pins with the help from one of his coaches, Jean Blazovich.
One evening, Ramsey had nine strikes in a row during practice while Coby was at home with his mother. He was doing backflips on the couch and hit his head on the glass table.
“My mom called for my dad at Pla-Mor-Lanes and asked him to come home,” Coby explained. “If he didn’t get a 300 game, it’s my fault!”
“He was more important than bowling,” Ramsey pointed out.
Coby received a dozen stitches in his head that night.
Working at a bowling alley in Oregon, from 5 p.m. to midnight helped Coby through optometry school.
“We bowled after we cleaned up,” he shared. “I joined a league and shortly after that, my dad wanted me to join him.”
Since the last team will bowl at the USBC Open Championship tour by July 31st, their team has not received their results yet.
Their national team is called the Oregon Trails because the players are from Oregon and Wyoming.
According to Coby, their team have had a good year this year.
“We always play well enough to place somewhere in the year,” he chuckled. “We might be bad but we’re not the worst!”
They agreed that bowling in nationals is more difficult than where players bowl year-round.
They pointed out that players need to compete quickly. In doubles and singles, there are only three or four bowlers in a team.
“You have to bowl six games in the same amount of time as three games,” Coby described. “You don’t get much of a break or rest.”
When the father-son team goes to the tournaments, it’s a vacation for them. Other than bowling, they do other things such as checking out live performances and visiting historical places.
Soon, a third-generation will be bowling during his spare time.
“My youngest son is working on joining us for nationals,” Coby revealed. “He’s 21 and currently attending BYU.”
Coby said as soon as he comes home this summer, “grandpa is going to show him how to throw the ball properly.”
“The nice thing about bowling is anyone can do it,” Coby said. “Sometimes I do it well or sometimes you’d think I’ve never bowled in my life.”
Some players have trouble adjusting to the lanes, including Coby.
“My dad is more consistent but I’m all over the place!”
Coby added, “Whoever adjusts the best wins.”
Unlike previous generations, parents and kids are hanging out together because they share the same passion.
For over three decades, this father-son duo has connected through bowling.
“Bowling’s more fun because I get to do it with my dad.”