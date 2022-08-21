24 hour play

The Actors' Mission hosted the inaugural "Page to Stage" at the Broadway Theater on Saturday, Aug. 20. Rock Springs resident Heather Pristash, middle, plays Caliope, a novelist struggling to finish her sci-fi/fantasy novel. She tries to figure out where her characters, The Dark Lord (left) and General Lover Boy (right) should be in a particular chapter. Roy O. Hansen plays The Dark Lord and Michael Black plays General Lover Boy. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – In 24 hours, Sweetwater County residents managed to bust out three plays, 15-30 minutes each, and received a standing ovation for their accomplishments at the Broadway Theater on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The challenge was part of Actors’ Mission’s 20th celebration.

