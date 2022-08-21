The Actors' Mission hosted the inaugural "Page to Stage" at the Broadway Theater on Saturday, Aug. 20. Rock Springs resident Heather Pristash, middle, plays Caliope, a novelist struggling to finish her sci-fi/fantasy novel. She tries to figure out where her characters, The Dark Lord (left) and General Lover Boy (right) should be in a particular chapter. Roy O. Hansen plays The Dark Lord and Michael Black plays General Lover Boy.
ROCK SPRINGS – In 24 hours, Sweetwater County residents managed to bust out three plays, 15-30 minutes each, and received a standing ovation for their accomplishments at the Broadway Theater on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The challenge was part of Actors’ Mission’s 20th celebration.
The inaugural “Page to Stage” consisted of a dozen participants, ranging from technical crew to directors, writers, producers and actors. This gave participants the opportunity to take a dive into community theater, even for just a little while.
After enjoying a meal in Bunning Park, playwrights and actors started working endlessly throughout the night and into the next day.
Rock Springs resident Hannah Romero wrote the first play, “Rumpelstiltskin” which consisted of six actors. It was directed by Green River resident Nina Tyler.
“It was so much fun,” said Romero. “The cast did such a great job with it. It was really intense because I had only a couple of hours to write it. Before that, I had to wait to see who I was working with and as soon as I knew who the actors were, I started cranking it out. These guys are amazing. They were up all night, memorizing it and they did an incredible job.
“It’s one thing to write the words but to see other people bringing it to life and adding to the characters was really exciting.”
Romero had noticed the age variety among the male actors who were assigned to her before she wrote the play.
“I thought I could use the same character but at different points in his life,” she explained. “I love fairy tales in general. I wanted to use a fairy tale to mirror the life of the main character (Ralph) and make a point about the decisions he made in his life, his regrets and what he learned from them.”
Romero hopes the Actors’ Mission will make Page to Stage “a tradition.”
“I would do it again,” she expressed. “And I hope this will get more people involved in Actors’ Mission.”
“It’s a good time!”
The second on-the-fly performance was “Lost Time,” written by Michael Black and directed by Aaron Volner. This play focused on two friends who finally realized that supporting a friend during her time of need mattered.
Rock Springs resident Heather Pristash is an English professor at Western Wyoming Community College. She has taught Romero in the past and participated in “The 24-Hour Plays” as well.
Pristash played Caliope in “The Last Book on Earth,” written by Volner.
“It was equal parts amazing and exhausting,” Pristash described. “It’s amazing to see all this talent pull it off with all three brand new plays. I hope we can do it again. It was an incredible experience. I’m so glad to be a part of it.”
She added, “Aaron did such an amazing job with that play I acted in. All of our playwrights created some unbelievable stuff. I would love to see someone go further with each of these plays.
“Come on! 24 hours? That says a lot about the talent in this community!”