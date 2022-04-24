GREEN RIVER – Citizens and businesses were recognized at the Green River Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at the Hampton Inn in Green River.
The following are the recipients for the awards:
- Volunteer of the Year: Brent Skorcz
- Organization of the Year: Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28
- Stand Out Business: Stellar Coffee
- Outstanding Business: White Mountain Lumber
- Distinguished Citizen of the Year: Angie Bennett
Green River Councilman Mike Shutran presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Skorcz.
“It is no big secret that Green River Wyoming boasts some of the best single track mountain bike riding in the western United States,” Shutran pointed out. “The Wilkins Peak Trail System was voted the most popular mountain bike trail system in the great state of Wyoming.
“This well-known fact was not merely an accident though. This visionary individual has been very instrumental in creating these mountain bike trail systems and putting our ‘little piece of heaven in the 307’ on the map once again.”
Fellow riders and close friends Mike Romango, John Jennings, Tom McIntosh, Jim and Cari Dunks and Joey Faust were all part of the initial trail blazers who rode, mapped and built trails together.
In 2009, with the help of the City of Green River and trail consultants Jim Dunks and Joey Faust, they designed and created the Green River Bike Park to be enjoyed by the community. In an effort to introduce newcomers to this sport, Trail Days was introduced to the community in 2018. This annual event was created to generate awareness of the Wilkins Peak Trail System and mountain biking in Southwest Wyoming. This event allows riders of all abilities to seek information and guidance to a new recreational outlet that can be enjoyed right in our own backyard It also helps to raise funds for the club to continue building trails and promoting their passion.
Skorcz works with different entities to legalize bike trails, build signage and develop maps for the Wilkins Peak Bike Trail System. He can often be found cleaning up the trails and surrounding areas so others can enjoy the areas. He is always helping to promote tourism in Sweetwater County by representing responsible mountain bike riding as a healthy lifestyle, while also helping to protect our natural resources. He enjoys riding, showing tourist the trails and going on bike trips.
“His passion for the area and his great stewardship of our natural resources make him a great candidate for this recognition,” Shutran expressed.
Ainhoa Ferrer, owner of Lovely & Amazing Cakes presented the Organization of the Year award to Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28.
“With all of the wonderful non-profit groups in our area, it is my honor to recognize Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion as the 2022 Organization of the Year,” said Ferrer.
The Tom Whitmore Post partners with local schools, teaching flag etiquette and governmental awareness through Girls State. They sponsor sports teams, work with local troops, and support high school rodeo programs. From helping stranded truckers, adopting senior citizens for the holidays, buying winter coats for children in need, to assisting a veteran and his family to replace a broken water heater, they have helped with financial assistance in many ways. The Auxiliary unit manages Brenda’s Closet a space which lends formal and semiformal dresses to those who need them in the community. The Post also offers two college scholarships to high school seniors who have a family member associated with the Legion.
One of the biggest contributions from the Tom Whitmore Post comes from the annual Music For Vets event. By the end of the 8th annual Music For Vets in January of 2022, over $40,000 was raised for veterans' relief.
Most recently, they hosted the Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony, inviting veterans of all eras, military, spouses, and families.
“The impact the Post has in our community, and for our veterans especially, is quintessential,” Ferrer shared. “Our citizens appreciate all of the support the legion provides, as well as the neighborly Post to hang around.”
Misty Shiner, owner and instructor at Beauty & Bliss presented the Stand Out Business of the Year Award to Stellar Coffee.
“We simply admire and adore all that they are and all that they contribute to our local community,” said Shiner. “They are a pure example of turning pain into power.”
Sami and Ian Doak opened Stellar Cellar in 2017. They named their business Stellar Coffee after their baby girl. They have two locations and have a mobile trailer that can be seen often at all the community functions and events.
“They go above and beyond supporting our community with numerous fundraisers raising money for different organizations, schools, sports teams and families in Green River,” Shiner shared. “They are always promoting and collaborating with other small businesses"
In three months, Stellar Coffee has raised money for Lincoln Middle School, Make A Wish, Washington Elementary, and PTO.
“Not to mention workers honoring and appreciating postal and supporting a local family,” Shiner added.
Shiner thanked the couple or being “such great examples and inspirations” with their family and “providing our community with tasty drinks, treats and all of your love and contributions.”
She said that their acts of service stand out and encourage others in the community to give back.
Shutran presented the 2022 Outstanding Business of The Year Award to White Mountain Lumber.
“It would be difficult to imagine how uninviting the City of Green River would be without small businesses,” said Shutran. “These unique instances of industrialism are what the American Dream is composed of.
“They provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and jobs for our friends and neighbors.”
He added, “Operating a successful small business involves greater risks and profitability is never a guarantee.”
According to Shutran, the team at White Mountain Lumber build their reputation through volunteer work and involvement in local festivals and events.
White Mountain Lumber opened in 1990 as a locally owned and operated lumberyard. They also have a rental department specializing in party goods, landscaping equipment and power tools. They also rent kayaks, float tubes, inflatable paddle boards and rafts. These rentals offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to relax and enjoy more the resources Green River has to offer.
Shutran mentioned that the employees are always eager to assist customers in selecting the correct materials for their unique projects. They also offer tips and tricks to assist in completing tasks.
“This local business is no stranger to community involvement,” he pointed out. “They are longtime sponsors for many local events, organizations and charities. Some of these include River Festival, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
“The owner of this local business has played an active role in the Green River Chamber of Commerce as well, sitting on the board of directors and being an active Chamber Ambassador as a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang for 30 years.”
White Mountain Lumber makes regular donations to the local food bank with proceeds from their annual golf tournament mulligan sales.
“Their long history of community involvement and their willingness to add a positive aspect to our little community here in Wyoming make this business an excellent candidate for this award,” Shutran expressed.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust presented the Distinguished Person of the Year Award to Angelina Quintana Bennett.
“She is a woman of many talents and interests,” said Rust. “In her over 50 years in Green River, she has been involved in numerous committees and organizations which have made Green River a better place to live.”
He added, “A talented artist, Angie has interpreted many local scenes in her paintings.”
Bennett has participated in many art shows such as the annual Art on the Green and the YWCA Arts and Crafts Fair, which was a big local event for many years. She has mounted exhibits of her work for the Sweetwater County Library and the Community Fine Arts Center. She is a well-loved teacher, instructing art classes for Western Wyoming Community College and the Golden Hour Senior Center.
She is a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and has served multiple terms on the Vestry of that organization.
“However, her major role has been the director the St. John's Thrift Shop for the past 15 years,” Rust revealed. “She recruits and schedules volunteers and oversees the operation of the shop which makes yearly donations to local and statewide charities.
“Angie is an excellent example of someone who enriches her community by generously investing her time and talents. She is indeed an Outstanding Citizen of Green River.”
United States Senator John Barrasso was the closing speaker at the luncheon. He recognized Lisa Herrera for her “incredible leadership” of the Green River Chamber of Commerce and recognized the Green River High School Speech and Debate team as being “a remarkable program.”
He congratulated the award recipients.
“This is a community that was built on hard work, not hand-outs, and sacrifices not subsidies,” said Barrasso. “It’s a community that believes in the Equality State with equal opportunity.
“That’s the history of this great community.”
Barrasso quoted President John F. Kennedy, “The future belongs to those who seize it.”
He also quoted President George W. Bush, “Wyoming is a special, sacred place that still fires our imaginations and swells our hope. Its values continue to inspire America.”
“Seeing the awards presented to individuals and businesses reminds me that this is what America is all about,” Barrasso expressed. “That’s what the American Dream is about. And all of you continue to inspire America.”