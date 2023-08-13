Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – Local parents, children, community leaders and others congregated in the gym of the Overland Elementary Early Childhood Education Center for the grand opening and open house of the learning program on Thursday, Aug. 10

The Overland Early Childhood Learning Program is serving as Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s daycare for employees and students in need of childcare services.

