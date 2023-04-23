Many local residents gathered at Bunning Hall on the evening of Saturday, April 22, for the Sweetwater County Child Development Center’s (SCCDC) Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner and Banquet.
Many of the SCCDC fundraiser attendees dressed to the nines for the roaring 20s theme. Pictured from left to right are Yumi Obata, Kaila Miller and Peggy O'Brien.
Those in attendance of the SCCDC fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, got to participate in a murder mystery game, live and silent auctions and more.
ROCK SPRINGS – Many local residents gathered at Bunning Hall on the evening of Saturday, April 22, for the Sweetwater County Child Development Center’s (SCCDC) Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Dinner and Banquet.
SCCDC Executive director Lori Lucero said that the evening of fun gave them an opportunity to raise funds for operational expenses.
“This is our annual big fundraiser where we try to raise a significant amount of money to toward operational expenses with the SCCDC. There are several things on our wish list that we’re trying to purchase,” she said.
Lucero added that they solicited donations from local businesses for the event such as live auction items, silent auction items and each of the classroom teachers put together a basket to be raffled off.
“We have contracts with the state to provide early intervention services for children from birth up to 5 years old. Usually for children 0 – 3 years old, we serve them in their homes or in their daycares,” she said. “But that’s more of a family-based type of thing.”
She said that the SCCDC offers cognitive services, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and others.
“For children 3 – 5 years old, if they have developmental delay, we give them free preschool and whatever special education services that they need,” she said. “We also offer preschool for any typically developing child, ages 3 – 5.
“That is tuition based. However, we do have tuition assistance for needy families. So, we do offer preschool as well for those families.”
The CDC also offers free developmental screenings, free evaluations and other special services.
According to Lucero, having an entity in Sweetwater County like the CDC has a big impact on the community and provides important services.
“For every dollar that is spent on early intervention services, birth to age 5, you get a return of anywhere from $9 to $16 on public education,” she said. “It saves the state tons of money for public education if you get it early.
“We all know that early intervention has proven that the earlier you catch a delay or disorder, the quicker they are going to be ready for kindergarten. A lot of the kids, if they don’t get that early intervention service, they’re really behind by the time they enter kindergarten.”
She added, “It’s really important to get them early. We say that we want to screen every child before the age of 1 or 2, at least once, twice before the age of 5.
“We rely heavily on fundraising and donations because we are not funded at the same level that public schools are funded. If we don’t do these fundraising events, we don’t have the money to operate.”