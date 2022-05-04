ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco was honored with a plaque by Mayor Tim Kaumo during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 5, following his decision to retire after 31 years of service.
Before the presentation of the plaque, Kaumo gave some remarks on Pacheco’s career and impact he has had on the community.
“Chief Pacheco’s lifelong career in service and protection of our citizens, even while serving in the Air Force right out of high school as a law enforcement specialist, has molded him into a leader that’s well respected by our communities,” Kaumo said.
Kaumo added that Pacheco has been out in a lot of the communities and has a lot of respect throughout those communities; not just Rock Springs.
Pacheco has been involved with several different causes throughout his career including breast cancer awareness, Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition, Public Safety Commission and WyoLink.
Pacheco worked to help secure two WyoLink towers in Sweetwater County.
Other causes Pacheco has been involved with include United Way, Wyoming Gaming Commission and Special Olympics (Jackalope Jump and Law Enforcement Torch Run).
“I’m sure that there’s numerous more but my point is, this shows you the character of Dwane and the dedication and the passion he has to serve our community.”
Following the presentation of the plaque, Pacheco also shared some of his thoughts.
“I’m extremely proud of where I started and how I will leave the agency. Succession planning has been a long term goal and that will be realized,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco went on to thank his family and friends for their support.
“People always ask what keeps me going and it’s very simple: a strong faith, a loving family and friends away from my law enforcement family.”