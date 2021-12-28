ROCK SPRINGS – Owner Robert “Bob” Volcic has retired and sold Volcic Mobile Home Park after operating it for 47 years.
Former Rock Springs resident Mike Thompson, the son of Dale and Barbara Thompson and Colorado resident Andrew Sullivan bought the mobile home park and renamed it White Mountain Mobile Home Park.
According to Volcic, Thompson and Sullivan “worked very hard over the last six months to ensure a smooth and painless transaction.”
Volcic built and opened the park in 1974 with his wife Marianne and his father Frank.
The park was first built with 45 spaces; however, Texas Golf contracted with the Volcics to create 52 more spaces, creating a total of 97 spaces.
Volcic Mobile Home Park Manager Travis Olsen will be staying since he knows where all utilities and services are located. He is also familiar with the operation.
“I wouldn’t have made it this long without my boy Travis,” Volcic mentioned. “I’ve been very lucky in my life to have good help.
“A lot of places get terrible employees but I’ve had people work here for twenty-five years.”
Olsen has been managing Volcic Mobile Home Park for almost eight years.
“I’m quite depressed that he’s leaving,” Olsen expressed. “He’s like family.”
Olsen added, “I guess it’s time for a new era. No one likes change but we will adapt eventually.”
Olsen said he loves the people in the park.
“I’ve made a lot of good friends here,” he shared. “It’s a simpler, quieter life out here.”
According to Olsen, the new owners would like to bring more mobile homes to rent or sell but because of the pandemic, they’ve been pushed back.
“It’s not easy to find ones that are available on the spot.”
Volcic plans to travel extensively in the next few years.
“I’ve booked a trip to South Africa to cage dive with great white sharks and then on to Boswana and Tanzania to see the great five animals of Africa,” Volcic revealed.
The “Big Five” are lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and African buffalo.
The trips to these exotic destinations are the two items left on the 77-year old’s bucket list.
He’s already crossed off the great pyramids on his list.
“I didn’t just see them,” he noted. “I went inside and explored it.”
His other accomplishments include walking the Great Wall of China, going on a night dive with sea rays in Hawaii three times and going to the world series.
“Baseball has always been a big part of my life.”
Recently, Volcic had hip and knee replacement surgeries.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked down that hill over the years,” he said. “I just shouldn’t do it anymore.”
Volcic explained that the Volcic land is part of the original homestead filed by Yugoslavia immigrants Jocob and Rose Volcic over 100 years ago. When they came to America, their last name of Wolcich was changed to Volcic. They lived on the land until their deaths in the 1950s.
The home they constructed was the first home built between Rock Springs and Green River. They also built a large barn that also was the first between the two towns. The house was demolished about 15 years ago due to the condemned structure.
During the first two years in business the mobile home park had operated on well water. Eventually, city water was made available to the Volcic’s. A few years later, the park was paved and it was fully developed.
Volcic began selling mobile homes in 1978 and did so for over four decades. His children Allison, Bobby and Frankie also worked in the family business until the mobile home sales lot was closed several years ago.
At one time, the mobile home dealership was the oldest and largest in the state. Over the years, Volcic had provided thousands of homes to residents of Wyoming surrounding states and once to the east coast.
Looking back, Volcic chuckled as he said, “I won’t miss the water breaks! That’s the number one thing a park owner dreads.”
Volcic stated that he will miss the good people who live in the park.
“I have a heck of a good clientele here.”
Rock Springs resident Larry Smith has been living in the mobile home park since 1977.
“I wish Bob happiness in his endeavors and I will sadly miss him being the big boss of all bosses,” Smith said.