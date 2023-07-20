GREEN RIVER – A public open house was held at the historic Union Pacific Railroad Depot in Green River on Tuesday, July 18.
Local citizens, state delegates, city and county officials were in attendance to tour the site and provide input about its future.
The city of Green River has been engaging in a project with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and their contractor Vita Nuova regarding future reuse ideas of the historic Union Pacific depot building.
Ted Lanzano, Brownsfield Project Manager of EPA Region 8 in Denver, was ready to answer questions with Nicole Henderson and Elaine Richardson, contractors from Vita Nuova.
“Vita Nuova means ‘new life,’ which is something we try to bring to these buildings,” said Richardson, noting the big turn-out.
Lanzano shared in her excitement as he said, “It really speaks to the people who are really interested.”
Richardson said that it will require a lot of funding and that there will be different renovation phases taking place at separate times since the building is “so big.”
“You don’t have to do it all at once,” she said. “The city is in the lead, but it’s the community that has to help with that push.”
Through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a cleanup was completed in 2018.
It was discovered that “time is unkind” when building conditions were determined by 2023.
- Former office building has new contamination from Guano.
- Water damage to structural frame
- Window damage
Utilities, ADA compliance, health and safety and meeting general codes are a few requirements needed to be prepared for the tenant to use.
It was noted during the Green River City Council workshop on Tuesday, July 18, that if there is no action on this, the buildings will remain at risk for further damage from weather.
Green River resident Patsy Sorensen said she hopes that the historic depot building will provide a place for children to enjoy or to have those “milestone” events such as a 50th wedding anniversary and proms. She added that it would be an ideal location for funerals and conventions.
“This would be perfect for the community; it has so much potential,” said Tony Niemiec, representative for House District 60. “It would be a great place for live entertainment, a coffee shop and so much more. Can you imagine having a cold beverage outside, behind the depot, watching the trains go by?
“Whatever they decide on – let's get moving!”
Cody Wylie, representative for House District 39, agrees with Niemiec.
“I think a place with historic value like this should be incorporated within the community,” said Wylie. “If it’s done responsibly, it will be great.”
He added, “It’s about putting those building blocks in place and taking the right direction with them. It’s an awesome opportunity for the city of Green River.”
Richardson mentioned that the historic depot building can accommodate multiple uses and users during the council’s workshop:
- Brewery/Restaurant
- Event Center/Rental
- Museum (train, mining, children)
- Youth Center
- Indoor Market Place (farmer/craft/home business)
- Indoor Recreational Activities (youth or other)
- Offices/Small Business Incubator Space
Union Pacific opportunities include a paved parking lot to the city, donate by UP as well as a renegotiation of the lease. Currently, the 30-year lease commenced in 2013, giving the city just 20 more years.
UP Foundation funds projects that “preserve and share the unique culture and history of the local community including projects related to train and/or Union Pacific history.”
The city was advised to seek funding opportunities through the USDA, Wyoming Business Council, Office of State Lands and Investments, as well as applying for EPA Assessment and Clean-Up grants, Coal Community Funds, the UP Foundation and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Before adjourning the workshop, Mayor Pete Rust gave kudos to the visitors from the EPA.
“I’ve never seen such a number of enthusiastic people. Everyone was very positive,” said Rust. “Certainly, in terms of the leaders, they were overly enthusiastic about how much of a resource this is. I enjoyed listening to the several options and ideas; it was just a very positive experience.”