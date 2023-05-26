ROCK SPRINGS – The Horizon Theater will present the musical, “Ordinary Days,” June 1 – 4, at the Broadway Theater. Admission is $10 for seniors and children, $12 for adults.

This production is directed by Sarah Schaeperkoetter; assistant director is Najmah Elgelaawi; technical director is Gabriel Garcia and the accompanist is Christy Lev.

