ROCK SPRINGS – U.S. Senator John Barrasso was in attendance for the 2022 Wyoming Dental Association’s (WYDA) 106th annual convention that was held in Rock Springs on Saturday, June 11.
“Sweetwater County is a great place for people to gather and travel from around the state. There’s a lot of conferences here over the course of a year,” Barrasso said. “It’s also good for the local economy. People like to come and business owners like having them here.”
Barrasso elaborated on the reasoning behind his presence at the convention.
“Just about any organization within the state has some issues relating to the federal government. In the standpoint of the Wyoming Dental Association, there’s issues with people coming out of dental school with debt. There are some manpower shortages in terms of dental hygienists,” Barrasso said.
“When the Democrats were trying to pass ‘Build Back Better,’ Bernie Sanders was trying to put all of seniors’ dental care onto Medicare. So, the dentists have opinions on that. So, you want to hear what they’re thinking about and how it’s impacting their practice.”
He went on to say that the rising gas prices and inflation has even had an effect on dental care.
“Now with the national average price of gasoline being $5 a gallon, what kind of impact is that having on people having to figure out what they can spend money on? They may perhaps delay some routine dental care or getting some dental work done, just because there just isn’t enough money left over with the ‘Joe Biden’ high cost of gas.”
Barrasso went on to say, “It’s not just gasoline. I mean, it’s food, it’s all of the things affected by inflation that are hitting every time you go to the grocery store.”