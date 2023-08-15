Rock Springs Mayor Gordon "Max" Mickelson made a public statement during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, regarding the letter Tim Kaumo, former mayor of Rock Springs, had written recently.
ROCK SPRINGS – Gordon “Max” Mickelson, mayor of Rock Springs, took a moment to give a public response to a letter Timothy Kaumo, former mayor of Rock Springs, wrote regarding the issues surrounding the Bitter Creek Restoration Project during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Kaumo had requested the city of Rock Springs to investigate Councilman Rob Zotti’s involvement in the bidding process between local companies.
Kaumo had accused Zotti of misconduct and urged the council to end Zotti’s term as councilman.
Since the letter was on the Aug. 1 council's consent agenda, no discussion about the letter occurred.
Before discussing business during Tuesday’s meeting, Mickelson revealed that he had reached out to Robbie Jones of DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation). Jones referred him to Tucker Ruby, Johnson County prosecutor.
“I asked for an opinion on the letter and Mr. Ruby was explicitly clear that no member of the council during that time period broke the law,” said Mickelson.
He added, “From the city’s perspective, the issue is closed and resolved. What Mr. Kaumo chooses to do with that is his own business.
“I don’t think anyone who has ever sat in this chair or have sat in any of these chairs has ever served the city with the intent to harm it. Hopefully, we can find a way to look toward the good things that were done and move past that.”
