Volunteers and committee members for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's planted flowers in Bunning Park for participants to choose before the ceremony. This year, the event will be held at Evers Park in Green River on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
The 4th annual Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Evers Park in Green River (Near gazebo before bridge to Expedition Island)
This year, it will be held in the evening. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
The walk will begin after the ceremony.
Walkers will have the opportunity to walk several laps around Expedition Island or as far as they want to on the Greenbelt.
The EIO Band, a local music group, will be the live entertainment.
Local construction company Searle Brothers will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.
Kids carnival games will be on-site with various prizes and raffle items will be available for purchase.
Traditionally, a Promise Flower Garden will be ready for participants as well. During the Walk to End Alzheimer's, participants are given flowers from the Promise Flower Garden which kicks off the ceremony. Each flower represents the personal connection to the disease.
For instance, a blue flower indicates that the individual has Alzheimer's. A purple flower shows others that the individuals had lost someone to Alzheimer's. An orange flower expresses that the individual supports the cause and has a vision of a world without Alzheimer's.
During last year’s event, Justin Spicer, co-chair for the event said, “My firm (Edward Jones Financial) is a national sponsor for this event but I’m personally involved because it runs in my family. It’s important to recognize that everyone has a story – whether it’s someone you’re related to or caring for or someone you work with. Everyone knows someone who has Alzheimer’s.”
Sponsors include: Premier Power Plants, Mission at Castle Rock, Steed Metals, Genesis Alkali, Searle Brothers, Radiant Manufacturing, Deer Trails Assisted Living, Kelly's Convenience Center and the City of Green River.
Participants may re-register at alz.org/walk or register at the walk in person.
Participants are invited to walk by themselves or with a team.