Alzheimer's flowers

Volunteers and committee members for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's planted flowers in Bunning Park for participants to choose before the ceremony. This year, the event will be held at Evers Park in Green River on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.  

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus