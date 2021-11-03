Sweetwater County -- On his way home from work one night, a man noticed beautifully decorated windows around Rock Springs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. When he arrived home, he kissed his wife.
He asked, “When was the last time you’ve had a mammogram?”
Tasha Harris, Sweetwater Cancer Regional Center director shared this true story during Monday’s Paint the Town Pink award presentation in Rock Springs.
“People understand what pink means,” Harris pointed out.
For the 2121 Paint the Town Pink window decorating contest, Amber Kramer State Farm received the most votes, making them this year’s winner.
They partnered with Donna Audevart, a cancer survivor to paint and encourage Sweetwater County residents to “Bear Your Breasts, Get an Exam” and “Bee Brave, Support Cancer Awareness.”
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo attended the presentation to congratulate Audevart and to praise the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff for their efforts.
“The city of Rock Springs will be behind you every year,” Kaumo said. “You do a fantastic job.”
“It is so important to our office to participate in honoring and remember those who have been affected,” Kramer stated. “We have all lost loved ones, been care takers of loved ones or are even survivors to cancer.
“My family has suffered and lost many from breast cancer.”
Kramer hopes “to always support the cause.”
Kramer and her staff continued to express appreciation for Audevart.
“We are blessed to have Donna, who can create such beautiful art inside and outside of our office.”
Kramer said that she hopes more businesses will participate in the future.
“It’s a great way to express your support for all those affected,” she said. “Our community is such a supportive community.
“I’m thankful to live and do business in Rock Springs.”
Rock Springs businesses participating in the 2021 Paint the Town Pink window decorating contest include:
- Amber Kramer State Farm
- BlueCross BlueShield of Wyoming
- Brokerage Southwest
- Commerce Bank
- Penny Kramer’s Allstate Agency
- Save the Flower and Wedding Studio
- The 307 Real Estate Group
- Valvoline Instant Oil Change
- Western Wyoming Family Planning
- Whisler Chevrolet
- Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage/Remedies Grill
- Sweetwater Chiropractic
- LR Communications of WY
- Edward Jones
- Mack and Co Boutique
- Cody Pierpoint State Farm
- Coal Train Coffee Depot
- Rock Springs Library
- White Mountain Library
- Bike & Trike
- FedEx Ground
This year, Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union received the most votes in Green River.
They supported breast cancer awareness by decorating, hosting a photo contest and raised money for Breast Cancer Awareness.
“We firmly believe in our community,” Compliance Manager Tristin Francis shared. “Nobody fights alone and this was the one way we can show this to our community.”
According to Francis, the team at Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Untion are very excited to take the win this year.
“We love a little friendly competition amongst the community, especially when it is promoting awareness for a good cause,” she said.
The staff at the bank donated $879 to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center during the award presentation.
Community outreach director Lena Warren said, “It’s great to see more participation. It continues to grow.”She added, “We have a full spectrum of services right here in Sweetwater County.
“There’s no need to travel.”
“Most people don’t know we work with Huntsman Cancer Center,” Warren pointed out. “We have the 3D mammogram machine. It’s more effective than the 2D and a little less uncomfortable.”
Joshua Binks, radiation oncologist shared a brief example of the advantages of mammograms during the award presentation on Tuesday.
“A patient had just asked ‘do I need chemo?’ We said, ‘Nope. We caught it early,’” he said.
Binks said “it makes a huge difference in survival rates when patients get those screenings.
“It will spare patients from longer and painful treatment.”
“This contest is important to our team because we believe that everyone is touched by one form of cancer or another personally, or have had family members, close community members, friends, and friends of friends with a cancer diagnosis,” Francis explained.
“We’ve all been touched in one way or another and we just want to show our support where we can.”
Green River businesses participating in the 2021 Paint the Town Pink window decorating contest include:
- Child Support Services of Wyoming
- Golden Hour Senior Center
- Green River Chamber of Commerce
- Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union
- BRC Family Hearing Solutions
- Green River Recreation Center
- Sweetwater County Library
- Coal Train Coffee Depot