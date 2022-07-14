ROCK SPRINGS – Every writer has a different style. From sci-fi to romance and everything else in between, readers can go on a journey and not return until they finish a book.
The Wyoming Authors book signing took place at the White Mountain Library on Tuesday, July 12.
During the multi-author event, writers introduced themselves, talked about their books, story lines, characters and how they got published along with the methods they use to write.
Tena Louise Atkins kicked off the meet and greet by explaining her psychic-based mystery series, “Betrayed,” “Fury” and “Hope.”
In “Hope,” a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper wants to find the killer of his 14-year-old sister. After three years of searching, he finds Amy, who has premonitions and together, they follow clues through Wyoming and Idaho.
She said that writers shouldn’t give up.
“I filled composition books for years and it finally came together,” said Atkins. “It will happen the way it’s supposed to.”
Joanna Tardoni was born in Laramie. She is a retired educator from Western Wyoming Community College. As an author, she goes by the name of JMC North.
“I've always encouraged my students to write and finally, I decided to write a novel,” Tardoni shared. “I've already had my professional career so this is my hobby. I enjoy kicking my feet up and writing.”
“Daughter of a Nordic Smith” is a Viking story that takes place in the 8th century.
She adds romantic elements to her stories.
“The course of true love never runs smooth,” she said.
In the book, Tardoni describes the struggles of arranged marriages.
“You can’t imagine the conflicts between families with that.”
Tardoni had researched the Vikings and it gave her a lot of ideas. She visited museums, farm lands and highlands in the middle of Norway. She had wanted to write about the small villages during the pre-Christian era.
“I had to do some research on paganism since the family I was writing about had Pagan beliefs,” Tardoni revealed.
She also focused on the blacksmith in her novel.
“Craftsmen were important to their survival.”
Rock Springs resident Barbara Smith is “the poet in the bunch.”
Since Smith has been writing and keeping her poetry for over four decades, she had asked her editor, “How does a poem I wrote 50 years ago fit with a poem I wrote last week?”
Her editor convinced her that anything is possible.
“At first, people were surprised that I have an editor because I’m an English instructor, but he helped me make it better.”
Smith pointed out that coming up with a good title for a book can be difficult.
“I thought long and hard about the name of my book, ‘Putting a Name on It.’”
According to Smith, the book describes “people who are coming through the world and unexpectedly finding their place.”
“A lot of people love it here because they found their place whether they expected it or not.
“We all have a desire to lay claim on this place.”
Smith noted that poetry has a specific structure where ideas can fit.
“Writing poetry is like standing in a field during a lightning storm. You hope you’ll be struck with an idea.”
Author Clark Allred, on the other hand, has a full-time career and “little time to write” but loves writing.
He wrote “Gates of the Wizard’s Keep.”
“I was told that I have a great imagination and that I should write,” said Allred. “I wrote about characters living in a different world and having different lives.”
“I have to write what comes to mind and let the characters become who they want.”
Author Michele Jeffries has been writing since she was ten years old. Her book “Emergence” had over 100 rejections.
“As a last-ditch effort, I tried one more publisher,” said Jeffries. “Then another one came along to compete for me, trying to offer me better perks.”
One of the challenges in writing a book is editing one’s own work, according to Jeffries.
“Editing is a beast. I’d put my book away for four months and then I’d go back to it with fresh eyes,” she explained. “You’d be surprised what errors you can catch such as ‘the’ and ‘a.’”
Jeffries’s theme is “dream big, work hard and create magic.”
She also had to overcome other challenges such as being a left-handed writer with less-than-perfect penmanship and dyspraxia, a brain disorder that affects physical movement.
She said that it took her six years to learn how to type.
She said, “It is possible to accomplish a desirable goal, even when you’re raising children.”
When Rock Springs librarian Aaron Volner isn’t suggesting books to his patrons, he imagines interesting places and brings them to life in is books such as his sci-fi series, “The Chronicles of Roc Rider.”
In “The Blood of Olthetta,” a reporter meets a woman who is being hunted for the magic in her blood during a time of war.
Volner talked about “story treatment,” a technique screenwriters use.
“Telling the story before showing it in the book works really well,” said Volner. “It took me a bit to learn that but it makes a big difference.”
Even writer’s block didn’t prevent Volner from being published.
“I used to believe there’s no such thing as writer’s block. Now I know it exists!” he laughed. “Before you know it, you’re scrambling for a pen because the next idea or the next scene just pops up.”
Author Tom Gagnon is also a well-known columnist in Wyoming.
“Writers need to learn to live in their heads and in their experiences,” said Gagnon.
He shared his days as a traveler, hitchhiking through the nation and crossing the Rio Grande.
“All I had was my diary and a pen.”
He expressed the importance of journaling, keeping mementos and getting a taste of exotic destinations.
In his book, “A Yankee Crosses the Wide Rio Grande,” he shares his adventures in Mexico and Central America. He also provides details about culture, history and politics.