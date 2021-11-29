The Nutcracker: Local performer dances with Ballet West
ROCK SPRINGS – One young performer’s dream of becoming a professional dancer is coming true this weekend in Salt Lake City.
Rock Springs Junior High School seventh grader Ava Nettik has been cast in the production of Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker.”
Nettik had to overcome some obstacles before becoming an official cast member.
According to her mother, Lindsey, she had auditioned for the 2020 production but was not chosen to be part of the cast.
Two weeks after the audition, Nettik was put in a boot and on crutches for two weeks because she had an osteochondral defect. Her cartilage came off her bone at the top of her ankle.
“She was in the boot until February so she wasn't able to dance or skate,” Lindsey explained.
After the 2020 audition, she really wanted to audition again.
At the 2021 audition, Nettick was number 908.
“The line going into the audition was the length of the building at the 2021 audition in September,” Lindsey revealed. “Having competed in skating and dancing in Utah, Ava knew that she would be auditioning with some very talented dancers, some who have been in the Nutcracker previously and dancers who train at the Ballet West Academy.”
She mentioned that the auditions go by height and Nettik tends to audition with dancers who are a few years older than her; therefore, have more dance experience.
Nettik stated that she has learned about professionalism.
“I have to be prepared and ready to go when I arrive at rehearsal and be willing to work with anyone,” Nettik pointed out. “I also had to get used to rehearsing in a building with several floors.”
Nettik had been adjusted to dancing in studios or gyms that are ground floor. Now she’s looking out a window several floors up and tall buildings all around.
“It was a shock,” she said. “But now I’m pretty comfortable with it.”
Lindsey said, “Ava loves the experience she is having with Ballet West because it is a professional setting and everyone she dances with is there to work.”
Ava is also learning to dance in heels and with a prop so every rehearsal is a challenge. Overall, the experience has provided new opportunities that will help her improve and become a stronger dancer.
“I’m very excited about being in the production, but also very nervous,” Nettik admitted. “I’m excited because I have been given an opportunity to dance in a professional setting with professional dancers, but I’m also nervous because of the number of performances and people that will be watching.”
Although Nettik is nervous, she is no stranger to performing. She has skated to a full arena at the Maverick Center during a Grizzlies game.
Going back a few years earlier, Ava took one dance class as a toddler and didn't like it.
“Instead, she joined hockey and loved it!” Lindsey shared. “One day when we were leaving the ice arena she saw the figure skaters and stopped to watch.”
“Nettik told her mother she wanted to skate in a dress so her parents signed her up for the figure skating club.
Ava and her sister began to figure skate and both decided that they wanted to compete.
“At Ava's first skate competition she did a hockey stop for an entrance and snowed the judges,” Lindsey said.
Her figure skating coach suggested she take some dance classes to help her learn to control her body, choreography and musicality.
Nettik was registered for a ballet class and strength and flexibility class when she was in the first grade. She decided that she enjoyed dancing. She quit hockey and continued to figure skate and dance.
The next year she joined a pre-competitive dance team. She decided to audition for a hip-hop company team the next year. From there, she auditioned for company teams and began competing dance in hip-hop, lyrical and jazz. She continues to compete with her team in lyrical and jazz and will be competing a solo on pointe ballet this upcoming season.
When Nettik was in the fourth grade, she decided she really liked ballet. She began pre-pointe in the fifth grade and was able to start dancing on pointe after her foot was healed.
Nettik's love of the Nutcracker began in 2017 when she auditioned for Western Wyoming Community College's “Nutcracker 17.”
“She was cast as a sassy kid,” Lindsey said. “She loved the rehearsals and performances.
“As her love of dance, specifically ballet, grew, the desire to audition for the Nutcracker increased.”
Nettik hopes to audition for other dance opportunities in 2022.
Lindsey said that the next two weeks will be “intense and exhausting.”
“But it’s also very exciting.”
Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker” opens this weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nettik's cast performs Dec. 8 to 16.