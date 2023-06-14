SWEETWATER COUNY -- This year’s Pony Express Re-Ride passed through Sweetwater County right on time Monday, June 12, stopping to change riders and horses in Granger at 3 p.m. , the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said in a special press release.

The Pony Express operated from April 3, 1860, to Oct. 26, 1861. Lone riders working in relays carried mail both ways from St. Joseph, Missouri, across Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada to Sacramento, California; a dangerous trip of nearly 2,000 miles in an average of 10 days. 157 relay stations were established across the country, including one in Granger. During its brief life, the Pony Express carried about 35,000 pieces of mail.

