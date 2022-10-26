Image one

Rock Springs resident Wyatt recently had a wish granted through Make-A-Wish Wyoming and received his puppy, Midnight. 

 Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish Wyoming

Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve mood, health and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.

Spunky, funny, smart and courageous; these are just a few words that describe 9-year- old Wyatt after coming out of cancer treatment. His younger years were interrupted by the diagnosis, but after spending a year in and out of the hospital he is back to feeling like a kid. When Wyatt found out about the opportunity to have a wish granted through Make-A-Wish Wyoming, his first thought was a shopping spree so he could treat his friends and family. Despite his selflessness, Wyatt had to be reminded that the wish was for him.

