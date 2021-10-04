SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The team from the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center are on a never-ending mission to spread cancer awareness.
On Thursday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 2, friends and family members hung ribbons in honor of loved ones that battled cancer at the "Paint the Town Pink" ribbon ceremonies in Rock Springs and Green River.
At the Green River event, Mayor Pete Rust read the proclamation deeming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month for their respective towns.
According to the proclamation, the American Cancer Society estimated that 284,200 women and men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Approximately 44,130 will die due to the disease.
On behalf of Mayor Tim Kaumo, City Councilman Rob Zotti presented the proclamation at the Rock Springs event. Zotti also praised the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center for helping individuals struggling with cancer.
"These people deserve to be acknowledged for what they do for our community," Zotti said. "It's neat to be a part of their cause, to encourage others to take action and live longer, happier lives."
Following the proclamation, Rock Springs resident Cindy Nelson hung ribbons in remembrance of her mother and grandfather.
Breast cancer survivor Nancy Salazar also attended the Rock Springs event.
"If it hadn't been for a mammogram, they wouldn't have found a big mass in my breast. I wasn't in pain, but the mammogram caught it," Salazar said. "They took it out and it tested positive for cancer."
Community outreach director for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Lena Warren said that they are hoping that through these events, they'll be able to spread as much awareness as possible.
"At both the Rock Springs and Green River events, we'll be scheduling mammograms because we're trying to encourage preventative healthcare. The earlier you screen everything, the better off you are."
For Green River resident and breast cancer survivor Tina Hunt, these types of events mean a lot to her.
"I started my journey in August of 2020. I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and had a mastectomy," Hunt said. "I had the type of cancer that doesn't have a lot of options as far as treatments go."
Hunt said that she underwent eight weeks of chemotherapy at the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. Following those eight weeks, she began radiation treatment with radiation oncologist Dr. Joshua Binks.
"It was huge for me that I could do my radiation treatments in Rock Springs because I was able to stay home."
Hunt said that if it weren't for the close proximity of the cancer center in Rock Springs, she would have had to travel to Salt Lake City.
She also said that having to go through treatment during the pandemic was an added hardship.
"During the beginning of it, like my diagnosis and surgeries, I wasn't allowed to have anybody with me. When I had all of my appointments in Salt Lake, my husband would have to drop me off and wait in the car until I was done."
Hunt explained that by the time she started her treatments in Rock Springs, they were allowing patients to have one guest with them.
"Thankfully, I was able to have my husband be there with me at that time. It was such a blessing."
Hunt added that scheduling annual screenings is of the utmost importance.
"It's been a trek. When they say cancer is a battle, it really is. You're fighting for your life, and the treatment is almost worse than the cancer," Hunt said. "I would encourage everyone to schedule a screenings. Make sure you catch it early on."
Dr. Binks was present at the Green River event to show his support.
"I think it's great to raise awareness for breast cancer and other types because the earlier we find it, the higher the cure rates are. I hope it will encourage people to schedule a mammogram or at least talk to their doctor about getting one,"Binks said.
Binks reiterated what Hunt said concerning how great that it is to have the cancer center right there in Rock Springs.
"A lot of people don't even know it's hare. We have myself, a medical oncologist and surgeons," Binks explained. "Plus, we're a Huntsman affiliate. So, we have access to all of their tumor boards and we share patients. Patients can come back here to get their treatments closer to home.
Throughout the month of October, businesses in Rock Springs and Green River are encouraged to decorate in pink to further spread awareness. Both towns will have a contest where the public will vote to decide which business decorated the best.