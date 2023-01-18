EV

Visitors and locals can power up at a universal electric vehicle charging station in downtown Rock Springs at no cost. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

CHEYENNE – No one on the senate minerals, business and economic development committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16.

Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint Resolution No. 0004 – phasing out new electric vehicle sales by 2035.

