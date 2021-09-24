Hello, Sweetwater County! I am excited to finally be here and get to work for the Rocket Miner!
My name is Shaq. And yes, I know. I am not a 7-foot-1-inch-tall NBA Hall of Famer. However, I feel as if I am just as talented in my own craft as he was in his. I guess the people will be the judge of that.
I am a private person, which makes Sweetwater County the perfect place for me. I am originally from Long Island, New York. I was born and raised. I have four brothers and two sisters. A fun fact about them is that I actually have not met one of them.
I went to three different high schools growing up, but my favorite was the legendary Rice High School in Harlem. This is the same high school that NBA standout Kemba Walker attended. (Yes, I do know him, no you cannot get his autograph).
For my college education, I attended South Dakota State University where I received my Bachelor’s degree in journalism. It’s the home of the Jackrabbits, so you can call me the Shaqrabbit!
I chose SDSU after watching former NBA guard and fellow Jackrabbit Nate Wolters play live against Hofstra University, which was less than a mile away from my Long Island home. As I told him the day of my graduation, watching him dribble a basketball changed my life for the better.
It wasn’t until I got to Brookings and SDSU where I fell in love with the journalism department there, also known as Yeager Hall. The entire Yeager Hall staff was a blessing to work with.
After graduating in 2020, or as I like to call it “Class of Corona,” I decided to embark on a journey to visit at least one Division-1 school in each state.
During the pandemic, I’ve been to Duke University, University of South California, University of California in Los Angeles, University of Miami, University of Houston, Brigham Young University, Texas Christian University, Pepperdine University and many more. I have apparel for every college I visited.
My college tour ultimately led to the job offer here at the Rocket Miner. When I went to go visit my alma mater, I had a conversation with my favorite professor Jim Helland and he, ironically, had a friend that was looking for sports reporters in the state of Wyoming. A few short months later, I am driving from Malibu, California, to Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Why did I come here? I’m a big fan of the wide-open spaces Wyoming has to offer! After doing a little research on the community, I quickly realized that this is a thriving sports community with many state titles and championships the last few years. I wanted to be a part of that sports coverage and work on my craft.
I can’t wait to get out there and provide good sports coverage this community deserves!
Shaqrabbit Out!
GO BIG! GO BLUE! GO JACKS!
