ROCK SPRINGS – Lifelong Rock Springs resident Helen Petersen knows how to get in the Christmas spirit.
Every year, Petersen sets up a Christmas village in her home.
In 2005, Petersen’s late husband Pete had the idea of purchasing Lemax Christmas Village pieces to begin a collection that would live on for generations.
Petersen said that his reasoning for doing the Christmas village was because there’s no postage payment for purchases of $350 or more. So, the tradition began.
Helen’s husband passed away six years ago and it takes her about five days to assemble the Christmas village.
“It’s always easier to set up than it is to take down,” Petersen said.
Her children and grandchildren love the village and have already claimed a few of the pieces for their own.
The village is equipped with ponds, mountains, rivers, horses and a variety of different buildings that include the mayor’s mansion, first responder buildings, playgrounds and a cemetery.
There are 28 large buildings, 16 small buildings 13 houses and four churches. There are hundreds of people and animals, trees, carriages and firetrucks scattered throughout Petersen’s Christmas village.
At the cemetery, there is a moose that symbolizes Petersen’s late great uncle.
She said that her great uncle was a “great hunter.” After he had passed away, there was a moose standing near his grave. Petersen’s family said that was a testimony to how great of a hunter he was.
The Lemax Christmas Village has grown and grown since 2005, but there haven’t been many new purchases since Petersen’s husband passed away.
Neighbors, friends and family members visit the Petersen house in Rock Springs and they’re jaws drop when they see the magical Christmas village sitting near the kitchen.
“It really puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Petersen said.