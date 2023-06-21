Image one

Tuesday, June 20, marked a momentous occasion as local residents, Carbon County officials, state officials, federal officials and others gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the TransWest Express Transmission Project.

The project will produce a new high voltage interregional transmission line that “will extend from south-central Wyoming through northwestern Colorado and central Utah, ending in southern Nevada,” according to a press release from U.S. Department of the Interior.

