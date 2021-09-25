...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Vikings pose for a picture after celebrating the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl victory
ROCK SPRINGS – The Vikings won the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl by comfortably beating the Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept.25, by the score of 34-0.
Asher Wall started off the scoring for the Vikings early in the first quarter followed by Tristan Tate in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead.
The game got interesting late in the second quarter when a blocked punt by the Vikings was returned for a touchdown, that was ultimately called back for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
It only delayed the inevitable as Tristan Tate once again was able to find the end zone to give his team a 21-0 lead.
Touchdowns by Dominic Wagner and Xander Bell followed to put the icing on a magnificent performance by the Vikings, crowning them the 2021 Rock Springs Youth American Football League Super Bowl Champions.