RSYAFL Super Bowl

The Vikings pose for a picture after celebrating the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl victory

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

ROCK SPRINGS – The Vikings won the 2021 RSYAFL Super Bowl by comfortably beating the Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept.25, by the score of 34-0. 

Asher Wall started off the scoring for the Vikings early in the first quarter followed by Tristan Tate in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead.

The game got interesting late in the second quarter when a blocked punt by the Vikings was returned for a touchdown, that was ultimately called back for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. 

It only delayed the inevitable as Tristan Tate once again was able to find the end zone to give his team a 21-0 lead. 

Touchdowns by Dominic Wagner and Xander Bell followed to put the icing on a magnificent performance by the Vikings, crowning them the 2021 Rock Springs Youth American Football League Super Bowl Champions.

