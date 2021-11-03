SWEETWATER COUNTY – Residents in Sweetwater County shut down the 1% general-purpose sales and use tax proposal when they went into voting booths on Nov. 2 for the special election.
About 80% of voters were against the proposed tax increase, while just under 20% was for it.
In total, as of 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday, 6,662 people showed up to voting booths to cast their ballot.
TAX CONTROVERSY
The one-penny tax was a heavily controversial subject among elected officials and citizens. It was said to be used to help fund public safety agencies and economic development. However, some people in the community voiced their concerns that the wording of the proposed tax was too vague.
Rock Springs resident Blaine Tate said the idea of the tax was good, but it wasn’t executed properly.
“It's a great way to fund much needed projects in the community. However, I think people felt like it was thrown together too quickly without definitive parameters for its use,” Tate said.
Rock Springs City Councilman Rob Zotti of Ward II, who has been outspoken about his thoughts of the proposed tax increase, was not shocked by the results on Tuesday.
“The outcome was pretty much what I expected. With all of the feedback I received from the community, I didn’t expect it to pass. A lot of the people I heard from felt like there was an inconsistency in the message. I think people were uneasy with how the funding would actually be spent and they want more control over the spending,” Zotti said.
Wyoming Rep. Clark Stith of House District 48, who has also been vocal in his views against the proposed tax increase, had similar issues that details behind it were a bit cloudy.
“The lesson is that if you propose a tax increase, you have to explain why we need it, what the money will be used for and make it as small as possible to solve the problem. In this case, the proposed tax increase was not proportional to the problem being addressed,” Stith said.
Rock Springs resident Brad Russell said he was happy with the results of the special election and said “devil is in the details.”
“Unless you did a little research on your own, the details were certainly not spelled out on the ballot,” Russell said. “There were several problematic issues with this election, from polling information not being updated online to a lack of advertising about the issue and push to get out and vote. Almost as if it were purposefully being downplayed.
“Whatever the case is, for all the hoopla about the last election, one would think we would have our ducks in a row for this one, but it seems a few of them fell down. I did my part and am happy with the outcome.”
EMERGENCY SERVICES
In late 2020, Sweetwater County Commissioners approved to terminate its ambulance services contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Medical Center. After months of going back and forth in discussions with the city of Rock Springs and city of Green River, the county agreed to continue funding ambulance services with the plan to have a special election on a sales and use tax increase.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo, who was one few vocal supporters of the tax increase, said the results of the special election will leave communities searching for funding options for ambulance and EMS services, joint communications, expanding and increasing firefighting capabilities and little options to build the Middle Baxter Industrial Park infrastructure.
“This leaves us with little chance for future planning to accommodate growth. If as much effort that was put forth against this tax was used to help provide good information to the voters in order to make an informed decision, we may have seen a different result,” Kaumo said.
“I am positive that the future of ambulance service alone will be a contentious discussion in the upcoming months but the voters have made a decision and it will be a discussion that we all will have to undertake. I do appreciate everyone who came out to vote so we at least have an idea what the community supports and doesn't support.
“That being said, special elections do tend to bring out those opposing the initiative which proves to be true in this case. I would just hope that our communities support an upcoming special-purpose tax for needed projects in the next election."
STATE OF ECONOMY
Many people felt like the timing of a tax increase was wrong, mainly because of uncertain economic conditions that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock Springs resident Heather Hager said “It goes against the grain for many people to vote ‘for’ a tax increase.”
“So many are hurting financially at this time due to our current economic conditions, saying yes to an increase of any tax is not a popular proposition,” she said.
Wyoming Rep. Marshall Burt of House District 39 also cited the state of the economy as his reasoning to be against the tax increase.
“With inflation at an all-time high and after a year of residents facing business closures and economic hardship, now is not the time to increase taxes. Our residents need jobs, financial security, and fiscal responsibility, not tax increases. I stand with the voters of Sweetwater County in opposing these tax increases,” Burt said.
VOTER TURNOUT
Over 6,000 people showed up to vote on Tuesday, which is about 10,000 ballots fewer that were cast than the 2020 general election. While some were pleased with the amount of people who showed up to vote, others believe that there should’ve been more.
“I was really impressed with the turnout of how many people showed up to the polls. I didn’t expect it to pass but I was shocked to see that it failed by that many votes,” Zotti said.
Rock Springs resident Jessica Evans said she was disappointed the voter turnout was so small in comparison to election day one year ago.
Agreeing with Evans, fellow Rock Springs resident Jan Zans said, "It was a dismal turnout of voters. I voted at 6:55 p.m. at the depot and there had only been about 450 voters at that precinct."