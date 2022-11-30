Jonah

According to Bill Erspamer, Rock Springs chief of police, the number of larceny calls has increased in 2022. Jonah Goldman, sales associate at Daniel's Jewelry in downtown Rock Springs, processes a credit card transaction. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Credit card fraud caught a local business and the authorized user of a credit card off-guard on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27.

NAPA Auto Parts, 1300 Dewar Dr., suffered a loss when an individual purchased battery operated impact wrenches, an air compressor and a few other items with a stolen credit card.

